Clasificación oficial de carrera y campeonato del mundo

Phillip Island (Australia), 27 oct (EFE).- Clasificación oficial del Gran Premio de Australia de Moto3 que ha disputado el domingo en el circuito de Phillip Island con victoria del italiano Lorenzo dalla Porta (Honda), quien de esa forma se adjudicó el título de campeón del mundo de la categoría en la presente temporada.
-- Moto3 (23 vueltas, 102,304 kmts.):
.1. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 37:45.817 a 162,5 km/h.
.2. Marcos Ramírez (ESP/Honda) a 0.077
.3. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) a 0.088
.4. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) a 0.126
.5. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) a 0.330
.6. Darryn Binder (AFS/KTM) a 0.772
.7. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN/Honda) a 1.029
.8. Tom Booth-Amos (GBR/KTM) a 1.545
.9. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) a 1.635
10. Stefano Nepa (ITA/KTM) a 2.023
11. Dennis Foggia (ITA/KTM) a 2.340
12. Romano Fenati (ITA/Honda) a 3.723
13. Alonso López (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0,0 Honda) a 7.564
14. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) a 7.676
15. Jakub Kornfeil (RCH/KTM) a 8.109
Vuelta más rápida de entrenamientos (Vuelta 9): Marcos Ramírez (ESP/Honda), 1:38.976 a 161,7 Km/h.
Vuelta más rápida en carrera (Vuelta 11): Romano Fenati (ITA/Honda), 1:37.139 a 164,8 Km/h.
Récord del circuito (2014): Jack Miller (AUS/Honda), 1:36.302 a 166,2 Km/h.
Récord de vuelta más rápida (2014): Alex Márquez (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda), 1:36.050 a 166,7 Km/h.
Campeonato del mundo (17 de 19):
.1. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA) 254 puntos CAMPEÓN DEL MUNDO
.2. Arón Canet (ESP) 182
.3. Tony Arbolino (ITA) 168
.4. Marcos Ramírez (ESP) 164
.5. John McPhee (GBR) 147
.6. Niccolò Antonelli (ITA) 122
.7. Celestino Vietti (ITA) 116
.8. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) 111
.9. Jaume Masiá (ESP) 105
10. Albert Arenas (ESP) 104
.........
15. Alonso López (ESP) 71
16. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG) 67
20. Raúl Fernández (ESP) 58
22. Sergio García (ESP) 31
29. Carlos Tatay (ESP) 8
32. Jeremy Alcoba (ESP) 2. EFE