Sepang (Malasia), 2 nov (EFE).- Clasificación oficial de entrenamientos para el Gran Premio de Malasia de Moto3 que se disputa el domingo en el circuito de Sepang y en los que el español Marcos Ramírez (Honda), ha sido el más rápido.
-- Moto3 (17 vueltas, 94,231 kmts.):
.1. Marcos Ramírez (ESP/Honda) 2:11.758 a 151,4 km/h.
.2. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 2:11.885
.3. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 2:11.990
.4. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 2:12.172
.5. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 2:12.314
.6. Darryn Binder (AFS/KTM) 2:12.332
.7. Lorenzo dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 2:12.343
.8. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN/Honda) 2:12.369
.9. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG/Honda) 2:12.385
10. Alonso López (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0,0 Honda) 2:12.396
11. Jaume Masiá (ESP/KTM) 2:12.520
12. Arón Canet (ESP/KTM) 2:12.749
13. Sergio García (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0,0 Honda) 2:12.790
14. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 2:12.797
15. Andrea Migno (ITA/KTM) 2:13.142
16. Can Öncü (TUR/KTM) 2:13.160
++. Niccolò Antonelli (ITA/Honda)
++. Kaito Toba (JPN/Honda)
Primera clasificación
20. Raúl Fernández (ESP/KTM) 2:12.933
Vuelta rápida de entrenamientos (Vuelta 6): Marcos Ramírez (ESP/Honda), 2:11.758 a 151,4 Km/h.
Récord del circuito (2017): Adam Norrodin (MAL/Honda), 2:12.775 a 150,2 Km/h.
Récord de vuelta más rápida (2019): Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda), 2:11.673 a 151,5 Km/h. EFE