Phillip Island (Australia), 26 oct (EFE).- Clasificación oficial de entrenamientos para el Gran Premio de Australia de Moto3 que se disputa el domingo en el circuito de Phillip Island y en los que el español Marcos Ramírez (Honda) fue el más rápido por primera vez en su carrera deportiva.
-- Moto3 (23 vueltas, 102,304 kmts.):
.1. Marcos Ramírez (ESP/Honda) 1:38.976 a 161,7 km/h.
.2. Arón Canet (ESP/KTM) 1:39.160
.3. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 1:39.244
.4. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 1:39.310
.5. Kaito Toba (JPN/Honda) 1:39.493
.6. Lorenzo dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 1:39.683
.7. Andrea Migno (ITA/KTM) 1:39.715
.8. Romano Fenati (ITA/Honda) 1:39.818
.9. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 1:40.061
10. Dennis Foggia (ITA/KTM) 1:40.150
11. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG/Honda) 1:40.189
12. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 1:40.396
13. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 1:40.417
14. Tom Booth-Amos (GBR/KTM) 1:40.656
15. Jaume Masiá (ESP/KTM) 1:40.844
16. Can Öncü (TUR/KTM) 1:41.441
17. Stefano Nepa (ITA/KTM) 1:42.428
18. Niccolò Antonelli (ITA/Honda) 1:47.318
........
21. Sergio García (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda) 1:47.551
23. Raúl Fernández (ESP/KTM) 1:48.442
... Alonso López (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda) Sin tiempo
Vuelta más rápida de entrenamientos (Vuelta 9): Marcos Ramírez (ESP/Honda), 1:38.976 a 161,7 Km/h.
Récord del circuito (2014): Jack Miller (AUS/Honda), 1:36.302 a 166,2 Km/h.
Récord de vuelta más rápida (2014): Alex Márquez (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda), 1:36.050 a 166,7 Km/h. EFE