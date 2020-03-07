Madrid, 7 mar (EFE).- Clasificación oficial de entrenamientos para el Gran Premio de Catar de Moto3, que el domingo se disputará en el circuito de Losail.
-- Moto3 (18 vueltas, 96,8 kmts.):
Segunda clasificación
.1. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 2:04.815 a 155,1 km/h.
.2. Raúl Fernández (ESP/KTM) 2:04.823
.3. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 2:04.925
.4. Darryn Binder (AFS/KTM) 2:05.026
.5. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 2:05.065
.6. Jaume Masiá (ESP/Honda) 2:05.086
.7. Andrea Migno (ITA/KTM) 2:05.129
.8. Deniz Öncü (TUR/KTM) 2:05.176
.9. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 2:05.242
10. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 2:05.327
11. Jeremy Alcoba (ESP/Honda) 2:05.343
12. Kaito Toba (JPN/KTM) 2:05.421
13. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG/Honda) 2:05.512
14. Sergio García (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0,0 Honda) 2:05.586
15. Yuki Kunii (JPN/Honda) 2:05.843
16. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 2:05.906
17. Carlos Tatay (ESP/KTM) 2:06.003
18. Romano Fenati (ITA/Husqvarna) 2:06.165
Primera clasificación
25. Alonso López (ESP/Husqvarna) 2:06.511
30. José Julián García (ESP/Honda) 2:07.495
Vuelta rápida de entrenamientos (Vuelta 2): Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda), 2:04.815 a 155,1 Km/h.
Récord del circuito: Romano Fenati (ITA/Honda), 2:05.403 a 154,4 Km/h. (2019).
Récord de vuelta más rápida: Arón Canet (ESP/KTM), 2:04.561 a 155,4 Km/h. (2019). EFE