Clasificación oficial de entrenamientos

Madrid, 7 mar (EFE).- Clasificación oficial de entrenamientos para el Gran Premio de Catar de Moto3, que el domingo se disputará en el circuito de Losail.

-- Moto3 (18 vueltas, 96,8 kmts.):

Segunda clasificación

.1. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 2:04.815 a 155,1 km/h.

.2. Raúl Fernández (ESP/KTM) 2:04.823

.3. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 2:04.925

.4. Darryn Binder (AFS/KTM) 2:05.026

.5. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 2:05.065

.6. Jaume Masiá (ESP/Honda) 2:05.086

.7. Andrea Migno (ITA/KTM) 2:05.129

.8. Deniz Öncü (TUR/KTM) 2:05.176

.9. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 2:05.242

10. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 2:05.327

11. Jeremy Alcoba (ESP/Honda) 2:05.343

12. Kaito Toba (JPN/KTM) 2:05.421

13. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG/Honda) 2:05.512

14. Sergio García (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0,0 Honda) 2:05.586

15. Yuki Kunii (JPN/Honda) 2:05.843

16. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 2:05.906

17. Carlos Tatay (ESP/KTM) 2:06.003

18. Romano Fenati (ITA/Husqvarna) 2:06.165

Primera clasificación

25. Alonso López (ESP/Husqvarna) 2:06.511

30. José Julián García (ESP/Honda) 2:07.495

Vuelta rápida de entrenamientos (Vuelta 2): Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda), 2:04.815 a 155,1 Km/h.

Récord del circuito: Romano Fenati (ITA/Honda), 2:05.403 a 154,4 Km/h. (2019).

Récord de vuelta más rápida: Arón Canet (ESP/KTM), 2:04.561 a 155,4 Km/h. (2019). EFE

