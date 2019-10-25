Clasificación oficial de entrenamientos

Phillip Island (Australia), 25 oct (EFE).- Clasificación oficial de la primera jornada de entrenamientos del Gran Premio de Australia de Moto3 que el domingo se disputa en el circuito de Phillip Island.
-- Moto3 (23 vueltas, 102,304 kmts.):
.1. Arón Canet (ESP/KTM) 1:36.809 a 165,4 km/h.
.2. Lorenzo dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 1:37.090
.3. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 1:37.260
.4. Niccolò Antonelli (ITA/Honda) 1:37.358
.5. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 1:37.443
.6. Andrea Migno (ITA/KTM) 1:37.549
.7. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 1:37.617
.8. Romano Fenati (ITA/Honda) 1:37.624
.9. Dennis Foggia (ITA/KTM) 1:37.689
10. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG/Honda) 1:37.803
11. Stefano Nepa (ITA/KTM) 1:37.850
12. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 1:37.882
13. Kaito Toba (JPN/Honda) 1:37.886
14. Marcos Ramírez (ESP/Honda) 1:37.909
15. Darryn Bindr (AFS/KTM) 1:37.925
...
18. Raúl Fernández (ESP/KTM) 1:38.118
22. Sergio García (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0,0 Honda) 1:38.592
25. Jaume Masiá (ESP/KTM) 1:38.722
26. Alonso López (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0,0 Honda) 1:38.930
Vuelta rápida de entrenamientos (Vuelta 15): Arón Canet (ESP/KTM), 1:36.809 a 165,4 Km/h.
Récord del circuito (2014): Jack Miller (AUS/Honda), 1:36.302 a 166,2 Km/h.
Récord de vuelta más rápida (2014): Alex Márquez (Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda), 1:36.050 a 166,7 Km/h. EFE