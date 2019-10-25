Internacional

Clasificación oficial de entrenamientos

EFE -

Phillip Island (Australia), 25 oct (EFE).- Clasificación oficial de la primera jornada de entrenamientos del Gran Premio de Australia de Moto3 que el domingo se disputa en el circuito de Phillip Island.

-- Moto3 (23 vueltas, 102,304 kmts.):

.1. Arón Canet (ESP/KTM) 1:36.809 a 165,4 km/h.

.2. Lorenzo dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 1:37.090

.3. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 1:37.260

.4. Niccolò Antonelli (ITA/Honda) 1:37.358

.5. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 1:37.443

.6. Andrea Migno (ITA/KTM) 1:37.549

.7. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 1:37.617

.8. Romano Fenati (ITA/Honda) 1:37.624

.9. Dennis Foggia (ITA/KTM) 1:37.689

10. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG/Honda) 1:37.803

11. Stefano Nepa (ITA/KTM) 1:37.850

12. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 1:37.882

13. Kaito Toba (JPN/Honda) 1:37.886

14. Marcos Ramírez (ESP/Honda) 1:37.909

15. Darryn Bindr (AFS/KTM) 1:37.925

...

18. Raúl Fernández (ESP/KTM) 1:38.118

22. Sergio García (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0,0 Honda) 1:38.592

25. Jaume Masiá (ESP/KTM) 1:38.722

26. Alonso López (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0,0 Honda) 1:38.930

Vuelta rápida de entrenamientos (Vuelta 15): Arón Canet (ESP/KTM), 1:36.809 a 165,4 Km/h.

Récord del circuito (2014): Jack Miller (AUS/Honda), 1:36.302 a 166,2 Km/h.

Récord de vuelta más rápida (2014): Alex Márquez (Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda), 1:36.050 a 166,7 Km/h. EFE

