Motegi (Japón), 18 oct (EFE).- Clasificación oficial de la primera jornada de entrenamientos libres del Gran Premio de Japón de Moto3 que se ha disputado hoy en el circuito de Motegi con el italiano Andrea Migno (KTM) como el autor del mejor tiempo.
-- Moto3 (20 vueltas, 96,020 kmts.):
.1. Andrea Migno (ITA/KTM) 1:56.742 a 148,0 km/h.
.2. Marcos Ramírez (ESP/Honda) 1:56.839
.3. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 1:56.877
.4. Jakub Kornfeil (RCH/KTM) 1:57.037
.5. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG/Honda) 1:57.037
.6. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 1:57.081
.7. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 1:57.082
.8. Darryn Binder (AFS/KTM) 1:57.093
.9. Kaito Toba (JPN/Honda) 1:57.114
10. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 1:57.191
11. Lorenzo dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 1:57.194
12. Arón Canet (ESP/KTM) 1:57.195
13. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 1:57.227
14. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN/Honda) 1:57.267
15. Stefano Nepa (ITA/KTM) 1:57.324
16. Alonso López (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda) 1:57.399
.........
20. Jaume Masiá (ESP/KTM) 1:57.509
23. Raúl Fernández (ESP/KTM) 1:57.596
28. Sergio García (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda) 1:58.128
Vuelta rápida de entrenamientos (Vuelta 12): Andrea Migno (ITA/KTM), 1:56.742 a 148,0 Km/h.
Récord del circuito (2014): Alex Márquez (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda), 1:57.112 a 147,5 Km/h.
Récord de vuelta más rápida (2016): Hiroki Ono (JPN/Honda), 1:56.443 a 148,4 Km/h. EFE