Clasificación oficial de la primera jornada de entrenamientos libres

EFE -

Motegi (Japón), 18 oct (EFE).- Clasificación oficial de la primera jornada de entrenamientos libres del Gran Premio de Japón de Moto3 que se ha disputado hoy en el circuito de Motegi con el italiano Andrea Migno (KTM) como el autor del mejor tiempo.

-- Moto3 (20 vueltas, 96,020 kmts.):

.1. Andrea Migno (ITA/KTM) 1:56.742 a 148,0 km/h.

.2. Marcos Ramírez (ESP/Honda) 1:56.839

.3. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 1:56.877

.4. Jakub Kornfeil (RCH/KTM) 1:57.037

.5. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG/Honda) 1:57.037

.6. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 1:57.081

.7. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 1:57.082

.8. Darryn Binder (AFS/KTM) 1:57.093

.9. Kaito Toba (JPN/Honda) 1:57.114

10. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 1:57.191

11. Lorenzo dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 1:57.194

12. Arón Canet (ESP/KTM) 1:57.195

13. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 1:57.227

14. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN/Honda) 1:57.267

15. Stefano Nepa (ITA/KTM) 1:57.324

16. Alonso López (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda) 1:57.399

20. Jaume Masiá (ESP/KTM) 1:57.509

23. Raúl Fernández (ESP/KTM) 1:57.596

28. Sergio García (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda) 1:58.128

Vuelta rápida de entrenamientos (Vuelta 12): Andrea Migno (ITA/KTM), 1:56.742 a 148,0 Km/h.

Récord del circuito (2014): Alex Márquez (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda), 1:57.112 a 147,5 Km/h.

Récord de vuelta más rápida (2016): Hiroki Ono (JPN/Honda), 1:56.443 a 148,4 Km/h. EFE

