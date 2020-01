$!El Brexit, bajo el microscopio

London (United Kingdom).- (FILE) - Political satire artist Kaya Mar holds up a painting of a sinking Prime Minister Theresa May outside the Supreme Court in London, Britain, 24 January 2017. (reissued 30 January 2020) After a process that lasted over 3 years, Britain's withdrawal from the EU is set for midnight CET on 31 January 2020. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET *** Local Caption *** 53272704