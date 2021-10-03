El Motagua humilla con goleada al Victoria y Vida no cede terreno en Honduras

Tegucigalpa, 3 oct (EFE).- El Motagua, dirigido por el argentino hondureño Diego Vásquez, humilló este domingo al Victoria con una goleada 5-0 al cierre de la duodécima jornada del torneo Apertura de Honduras, donde el Vida sigue sin ceder terreno y mantiene el liderato al vencer por 2-1 al Real Sociedad.
- Resultados de la duodécima jornada:
Motagua 5 - Victoria 0
Universidad P. 1 - Marathón 1
Real España 1 - Olimpia 1
Vida 2 - Real Sociedad 1
Honduras P. 4 - Platense 1
- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
.1. Vida 12 7 4 1 21 11 25
.2. Motagua 11 6 3 2 23 12 21
.3. Universidad 12 5 5 2 22 16 20
.4. Olimpia 11 5 4 2 21 10 19
.5. Real España 11 5 4 2 18 10 19
.6. Marathón 12 6 1 5 18 14 19
.7. Real Sociedad 12 3 4 5 16 23 13
.8. Honduras P 12 3 3 6 13 17 12
.9. Victoria 11 2 0 9 4 24 6
10. Platense 12 1 2 9 11 30 5
- Clasificación de goleadores:
Con 10: Ángel Tejeda (Vida).
Con 9: Marlon Ramírez (Universidad Pedagógica).
Con 7: Jerry Bengtson (Olimpia).
Con 6: Ramiro Rocca (ARG-Real España).
Con 5: Brayan Castillo (Marathón) y Eddie Hernández (Olimpia).
Con 4: Yustin Arboleda (COL-Olimpia), Omar Rosas (MEX-Real España) y Geovany Martínez (Honduras Progreso). EFE
- Partidos de la decimotercera jornada:
09.10: Marathón-Honduras Progreso, Universidad Pedagógica-Vida, Victoria-Real España, Oliampia-Real Sociedad y Platense-Motagua. EFE
ac/car