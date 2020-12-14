Emparejamientos de dieciseisavos de final

Madrid, 14 dic (EFE).- Emparejamientos de los dieciseisavos de final de Liga Europa 2020-2021, según el sorteo realizado este lunes por la UEFA en Nyon (Suiza):
Wolfsberger (AUT)-Tottenham (ING)
Dinamo Kiev (UCR)-Brujas (BEL)
Real Sociedad (ESP)-Manchester United (ING)
Benfica (POR)-Arsenal (ING)
Estrella Roja (SRB)-Milán (ITA)
Antwerp (BEL)-Rangers (ESC)
Slavia Praga (CZE)-Leicester City (ING)
Salzburgo (AUT)-Villarreal (ESP)
Braga (POR)-Roma (ITA)
Krasnodar (RUS)-GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Young Boys (SUI)-Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
Molde (NOR)-Hoffenheim (GER)
Granada (ESP)-Nápoles (ESP)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)-Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR)
Lille (FRA)-Ajax (NED)
Olympiacos (GRE)-PSV Eindhoven
Los partidos se disputarán los días 18 y 25 de febrero en dos franjas horarias, las 18.55 y las 21.00. EFE