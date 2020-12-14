Internacional

Emparejamientos de dieciseisavos de final

EFE -

Madrid, 14 dic (EFE).- Emparejamientos de los dieciseisavos de final de Liga Europa 2020-2021, según el sorteo realizado este lunes por la UEFA en Nyon (Suiza):

Wolfsberger (AUT)-Tottenham (ING)

Dinamo Kiev (UCR)-Brujas (BEL)

Real Sociedad (ESP)-Manchester United (ING)

Benfica (POR)-Arsenal (ING)

Estrella Roja (SRB)-Milán (ITA)

Antwerp (BEL)-Rangers (ESC)

Slavia Praga (CZE)-Leicester City (ING)

Salzburgo (AUT)-Villarreal (ESP)

Braga (POR)-Roma (ITA)

Krasnodar (RUS)-GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Young Boys (SUI)-Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Molde (NOR)-Hoffenheim (GER)

Granada (ESP)-Nápoles (ESP)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)-Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR)

Lille (FRA)-Ajax (NED)

Olympiacos (GRE)-PSV Eindhoven

Los partidos se disputarán los días 18 y 25 de febrero en dos franjas horarias, las 18.55 y las 21.00. EFE

20201214 https://www.diariolibre.com

Temas

Deportes

+ Leídas