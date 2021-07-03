Formación de salida del Gran Premio de Austria

Spielberg (Austria), 3 jul (EFE).- Formación de salida del Gran Premio de Austria, el noveno del Mundial de Fórmula Uno, que se disputa este domingo en el Red Bull Ring de Spielberg, en Estiria:

- PRIMERA FILA:

.1. Max Verstappen (HOL/Red Bull) 1:03.720

.2. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 1:03.768

- SEGUNDA FILA:

.3. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull) 1:03.990

.4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:04.014

- TERCERA FILA:

.5. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:04.049

.6. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpha Tauri) 1:04.107

- CUARTA FILA:

.7. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Alpha Tauri) 1:04.273

.8. George Russell (GBR/Williams) 1:04.591

- QUINTA FILA:

.9. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 1:04.618

10. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 1:04.559

- SEXTA FILA:

11. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin) 1:04.570

12. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:04.600

- SÉPTIMA FILA:

13. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) 1:04.719

14. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine) 1:04.856

- OCTAVA FILA:

15. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo) 1:05.083

16. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 1:05.009

- NOVENA FILA:

17. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 1:05.051

18. Nicolas Latifi (CAN/Williams) 1:05.246

- DÉCIMA FILA:

19. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) 1:05.621

20. Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas) 1:06.282. EFE

