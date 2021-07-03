Spielberg (Austria), 3 jul (EFE).- Formación de salida del Gran Premio de Austria, el noveno del Mundial de Fórmula Uno, que se disputa este domingo en el Red Bull Ring de Spielberg, en Estiria:
- PRIMERA FILA:
===============
.1. Max Verstappen (HOL/Red Bull) 1:03.720
.2. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 1:03.768
- SEGUNDA FILA:
===============
.3. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull) 1:03.990
.4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:04.014
- TERCERA FILA:
===============
.5. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:04.049
.6. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpha Tauri) 1:04.107
- CUARTA FILA:
===============
.7. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Alpha Tauri) 1:04.273
.8. George Russell (GBR/Williams) 1:04.591
- QUINTA FILA:
===============
.9. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 1:04.618
10. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 1:04.559
- SEXTA FILA:
===============
11. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin) 1:04.570
12. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:04.600
- SÉPTIMA FILA:
===============
13. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) 1:04.719
14. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine) 1:04.856
- OCTAVA FILA:
===============
15. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo) 1:05.083
16. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 1:05.009
- NOVENA FILA:
===============
17. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 1:05.051
18. Nicolas Latifi (CAN/Williams) 1:05.246
- DÉCIMA FILA:
===============
19. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) 1:05.621
20. Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas) 1:06.282. EFE