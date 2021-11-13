Redacción deportes, 13 nov (EFE).- La formación de salida del Gran Premio de Brasil, el decimonoveno del Mundial de Fórmula Uno, que se disputará este domingo en el circuito de Interlagos, quedó configurada de esta forma:
- PRIMERA FILA:
.1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes)
.2. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)
- SEGUNDA FILA:
.3. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari)
.4. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull)
- TERCERA FILA:
.5. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren)
.6. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)
- CUARTA FILA:
.7. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpha Tauri)
.8. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine)
- QUINTA FILA:
.9. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin)
10. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) +
- SEXTA FILA:
11. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren)
12. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine)
- SÉPTIMA FILA:
13. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo)
14. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)
- OCTAVA FILA:
15. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Alpha Tauri)
16. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams)
- NOVENA FILA:
17. George Russell (GBR/Williams)
18. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo)
- DÉCIMA FILA:
19. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas)
20. Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas)
+ Pierde cinco puestos por cambiar la cámara de combustión. EFE
