Formación de salida del Gran Premio de Brasil

EFE -

Redacción deportes, 13 nov (EFE).- La formación de salida del Gran Premio de Brasil, el decimonoveno del Mundial de Fórmula Uno, que se disputará este domingo en el circuito de Interlagos, quedó configurada de esta forma:

- PRIMERA FILA:

.1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes)

.2. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)

- SEGUNDA FILA:

.3. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari)

.4. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull)

- TERCERA FILA:

.5. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren)

.6. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

- CUARTA FILA:

.7. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpha Tauri)

.8. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine)

- QUINTA FILA:

.9. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin)

10. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) +

- SEXTA FILA:

11. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren)

12. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine)

- SÉPTIMA FILA:

13. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo)

14. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)

- OCTAVA FILA:

15. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Alpha Tauri)

16. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams)

- NOVENA FILA:

17. George Russell (GBR/Williams)

18. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo)

- DÉCIMA FILA:

19. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas)

20. Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas)

+ Pierde cinco puestos por cambiar la cámara de combustión. EFE

arh/sab

20211113 https://www.diariolibre.com

Temas

+ Leídas