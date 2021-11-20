Formación de salida del Gran Premio de Qatar

EFE -

Losail (Qatar), 20 nov (EFE).- Así queda la parrilla de salida del Gran Premio de Qatar, la vigésima y antepenúltima carrera del Mundial de Fórmula Uno, que se disputará este domingo en el circuito de Losail:

- PRIMERA FILA:

==============

.1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:20,827

.2. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1:21,282

- SEGUNDA FILA:

==============

.3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:21,478

.4. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpha Tauri) 1:21,640

- TERCERA FILA:

==============

.5. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine) 1:21,670

.6. Lando Norris(GBR/McLaren) 1:21,731

- CUARTA FILA:

==============

.7. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 1:21,840

.8. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Alpha Tauri) 1:21,881

- QUINTA FILA:

==============

.9. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 1:22,028

10. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin) 1:22,785

- SEXTA FILA:

==============

11. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull) 1:22,346

12. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 1:22,460

- SÉPTIMA FILA:

==============

13. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:22,463

14. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) 1:22,597

- OCTAVA FILA:

==============

15. George Russell (GBR/Williams) 1:22,756

16. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 1:23,156

- NOVENA FILA:

==============

17. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) 1:23,213

18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo) 1:23,262

- DÉCIMA FILA:

==============

19. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) 1:23,407

20. Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas) 1:25,859. EFE

arh/ism

20211120 https://www.diariolibre.com

Temas

+ Leídas