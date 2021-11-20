Formación de salida del Gran Premio de Qatar

Losail (Qatar), 20 nov (EFE).- Así queda la parrilla de salida del Gran Premio de Qatar, la vigésima y antepenúltima carrera del Mundial de Fórmula Uno, que se disputará este domingo en el circuito de Losail:
- PRIMERA FILA:
==============
.1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:20,827
.2. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1:21,282
- SEGUNDA FILA:
==============
.3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:21,478
.4. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpha Tauri) 1:21,640
- TERCERA FILA:
==============
.5. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine) 1:21,670
.6. Lando Norris(GBR/McLaren) 1:21,731
- CUARTA FILA:
==============
.7. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 1:21,840
.8. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Alpha Tauri) 1:21,881
- QUINTA FILA:
==============
.9. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 1:22,028
10. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin) 1:22,785
- SEXTA FILA:
==============
11. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull) 1:22,346
12. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 1:22,460
- SÉPTIMA FILA:
==============
13. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:22,463
14. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) 1:22,597
- OCTAVA FILA:
==============
15. George Russell (GBR/Williams) 1:22,756
16. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 1:23,156
- NOVENA FILA:
==============
17. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) 1:23,213
18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo) 1:23,262
- DÉCIMA FILA:
==============
19. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) 1:23,407
20. Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas) 1:25,859. EFE
