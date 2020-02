$!Johnny Depp niega las acusaciones de abuso a su exmujer Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp, right, outside the High Court in London, Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020. Depp was at London's High Court for a preliminary hearing in his libel suit against British tabloid newspaper The Sun. The Hollywood star is suing The Sun’s parent company, News Group Newspapers, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article alleging he had been abusive to his ex-wife Amber Heard.