Lista de nominaciones a los Óscar 2021

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 15 mar (EFE).- 'Mank', 'The Father', 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Minari', 'Sound of Metal', 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' y 'Nomadland' acaparan las nominaciones para los Óscar de este año, cuya gala se celebrará finalmente el 25 de abril.

Esta es la lista de las nominaciones anunciadas este lunes:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

'The Father'

'Judas and the Black Messiah'

'Mank'

'Minari'

'Nomadland'

'Promising Young Woman'

'Sound of Metal'

'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg ('Another Round')

David Fincher ('Mank')

Lee Isaac Chung ('Minari')

Chloé Zhao ('Nomadland')

Emerald Fennell ('Promising Young Woman')

MEJOR ACTOR

Riz Ahmed ('Sound of Metal')

Chadwick Boseman ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom')

Anthony Hopkins ('The Father')

Gary Oldman ('Mank')

Steven Yeun ('Minari')

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Viola Davis ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom')

Andra Day ('The United States v. Billie Holiday')

Vanessa Kirby ('Pieces of a Woman')

Frances McDormand ('Nomadland')

Carey Mulligan ('Promising Young Woman')

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sacha Baron Cohen ('The Trial of the Chicago 7')

Daniel Kaluuya ('Judas and the Black Messiah')

Leslie Odom Jr. ('One Night in Miami')

Paul Raci ('Sound of Metal')

Lakeith Stanfield ('Judas and the Black Messiah')

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova ('Borat Subsequent Moviefilm')

Glenn Close ('Hillbilly Elegy')

Olivia Colman ('The Father')

Amanda Seyfried ('Mank')

Yuh-jung Youn ('Minari')

MEJOR FILME DE ANIMACIÓN

'Onward'

'Over the Moon'

'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon'

'Soul'

'Wolfwalkers'

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

'The Father'

'Nomadland'

'One Night in Miami'

'The White Tiger'

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

'Judas and the Black Messiah'

'Minari'

'Promising Young Woman'

'Sound of Metal'

'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

'Another Round' (Dinamarca)

'Better Days' (Hong Kong)

'Collective' (Rumanía)

'The Man Who Sold His Skin' (Túnez)

'Quo Vadis, Aida?'(Bosnia-Herzegovina)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

'Fight for You' ('Judas and the Black Messiah'). Música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II. Letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas

'Hear My Voice' ('The Trial of the Chicago 7'). Música de Daniel Pemberton. Letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite

'Húsavík' ('Eurovision Song Contest'). Música y Letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson

'Io Si (Seen)' ('The Life Ahead'). Música de Diane Warren. Letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini

'Speak Now' ('One Night in Miami'). Música y Letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

'Da 5 Bloods'. Terence Blanchard

'Mank'. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

'Minari'. Emile Mosseri

'News of the World'. James Newton Howard

'Soul'. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

MEJOR SONIDO

'Greyhound'. Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman

'Mank'. Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin

'News of the World'. Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett

'Soul'. Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker

'Sound of Metal'. Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh

MEJOR VESTUARIO

'Emma'

'Mank'

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

'Mulan'

'Pinocchio'

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

'Burrow'

'Genius Loci'

'If Anything Happens I Love You'

'Opera'

'Yes-People'

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN

'Feeling Through'

'The Letter Room'

'The Present'

'Two Distant Strangers'

'White Eye'

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

'Judas and the Black Messiah'

'Mank'

'News of the World'

'Nomadland'

'The Trial of the Chicago'

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

'Collective'

'Crip Camp'

'The Mole Agent'

'My Octopus Teacher'

'Time'

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

'Colette'

'A Concerto Is a Conversation'

'Do Not Split'

'Hunger Ward'

'A Love Song for Latasha'

MEJOR MONTAJE

'The Father'

'Nomadland'

'Promising Young Woman'

'Sound of Metal'

'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

'Emma'

'Hillbilly Elegy'

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

'Mank'

'Pinocchio'

MEJOR PRODUCCIÓN ARTÍSTICA

'The Father'

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

'Mank'

'News of the World'

'Tenet'

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

'Love and Monsters'

'The Midnight Sky'

'Mulan'

'The One and Only Ivan'

'Tenet'

