Lista de nominaciones a los premios de cine Bafta 2021

Londres, 9 mar (EFE).- La academia de cine británica anunció este martes las nominaciones para los premios Bafta 2021, que se entregarán en una ceremonia en Londres el 11 de abril.

La lista de los principales nominados es la siguiente:

MEJOR PELÍCULA:

'The Father'

'The Mauritanian'

'Nomadland'

'Promising Young Woman'

'The Trial of the Chigago 7'

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA:

'Another Round'

'Dear Comrades!'

'Les Misérables'

'Minari'

'Quo Vadis, Aida?'

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA:

'Calm With Horses'

'The Dig'

'The Father'

'His House'

'Limbo'

'The Mauritanian'

'Mogul Mowgli'

'Promising Young Woman'

'Rocks'

'Saint Maud'

MEJOR DIRECTOR:

Thomas Vinterberg ('Another Round')

Shannon Murphy ('Babyteeth')

Lee Isaac Chung ('Minari')

Jasmila Zbanic ('Quo Vadis, Aida?')

Chloé Zhao ('Nomadland')

Sarah Gavron ('Rocks')

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL:

Bukky Bakray ('Rocks')

Radha Blank ('The Forty-Year-Old Version')

Vanessa Kirby ('Pieces of a Woman')

Frances McDormand ('Nomadland')

Wunmi Mosaku ('His House')

Alfre Woodard ('Clemency')

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL:

Riz Ahmed ('Sound of Metal')

Chadwick Boseman ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom')

Adarsh Gourav ('The White Tiger')

Anthony Hopkins ('The Father')

Mads Mikkelsen ('Another Round')

Tahar Rahim ('The Mauritanian')

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

Niamh Algar ('Calm With Horses')

Kosar Ali ('Rocks')

Maria Bakalova ('Barat Subsequent Moviefilm')

Dominique Fishback ('Judas and the Black Messiah')

Ashley Madekwe ('County Lines')

Yuh-Jung Youn ('Minari')

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

Daniel Kaluuya ('Judas and the Black Messiah')

Barry Keoghan ('Calm With Horses')

Alan Kim ('Minari')

Leslie Odom Jr. ('One Night in Miami...')

Clarke Peters ('Da 5 Bloods')

Paul Raci ('Sound of Metal')

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL:

'Another Round' - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

'Mank' - Jack Fincher

'Promising Young Woman' - Emerald Fennell

'Rocks' - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

'The Trial of the Chicago 7' - Aaron Sorkin

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO:

'The Dig' - Moira Buffini

'The Father' - Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton

'The Mauritanian' - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

'Nomadland' - Chloé Zhao

'The White Tiger' - Ramin Bahrani

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:

'Collective'

'David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet'

'The Dissident'

'My Octopus Teacher'

'The Social Dilemma'

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:

'Onward'

'Soul'

'Wolfwalkers'

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:

'Mank'

'Minari'

'News of the World'

'Promising Young Woman'

'Soul'

EFE