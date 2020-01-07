Lista de nominaciones a los premios de cine BAFTA del Reino Unido

Londres, 7 ene (EFE).- Estas son las nominaciones en la edición de 2020 de los premios BAFTA del cine británico, que se entregarán en una ceremonia en Londres el 2 de febrero.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

'1917' - Sam Mendes

'The Irishman' - Martin Scorsese

'Joker' - Todd Phillips

'Once upon a time... in Hollywood' - Quentin Tarantino

'Parasite' - Bong Joon-ho

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA

'The Farewell' - Lulu Wang

'For Sama' - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

'Pain and Glory' - Pedro Almodóvar

'Parasite' - Bong Joon-ho

'Portrait of A Lady on Fire' - Céline Sciamma

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes ('1917')

Martin Scorsese ('The Irishman')

Todd Phillips ('Joker')

Quentin Tarantino ('Once upon a time... in Hollywood')

Bong Joon-Ho ('Parasite')

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessie Buckley ('Wild Rose')

Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story')

Saorise Ronan ('Little Women')

Charlize Theron ('Bombshell')

Renée Zellweger ('Judy')

MEJOR ACTOR

Leonardo Dicaprio ('Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood')

Adam Driver ('Marriage Story')

Taron Egerton ('Rocketman')

Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker')

Jonathan Pryce ('The Two Popes')

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Laura Dern ('Marriage Story')

Scarlett Johansson ('Jojo Rabbit')

Florence Pugh ('Little Women')

Margot Robbie ('Bombshell')

Margot Robbie ('Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood')

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Tom Hanks ('A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood')

Anthony Hopkins ('The Two Popes')

Al Pacino ('The Irishman')

Joe Pesci ('The Irishman')

Brad Pitt ('Once upon a time... in Hollywood')

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA

'1917' - Sam Mendes

'Bait' - Mark Jenkin

'For Sama' - Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

'Rocketman' - Dexter Fletcher

'Sorry we missed you' - Ken Loach

'The Two Popes' - Fernando Meirelles

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

'Booksmart' - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

'Knives out' - Rian Johnson

'Marriage Story' - Noah Baumbach

'Once upon a time... in Hollywood' - Quentin Tarantino

'Parasite' - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

'The Irishman' - Steven Zaillian

'Jojo Rabbit' - Taika Waititi

'Joker' - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

'Little women' - Greta Gerwig

'The Two Popes' - Anthony McCarten

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

'American Factory' - Steve Bognar, Julia Reichert

'Apollo 11' - Todd Douglas Miller

'Diego Maradona' - Asif Kapadia

'For Sama' - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

'The Great Hack' - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

'Frozen 2' - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

'Klaus' - Sergio Pablos

'A Shaun the Sheep movie: Farmageddon' - Will Becher, Richard Phelan

'Toy Story 4' - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen

