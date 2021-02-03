Listado de los nominados en televisión de la 78 edición de los Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 3 feb (EFE).- La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció este miércoles las nominaciones para la 78 edición de los Globos de Oro, que se retrasó dos meses debido a la pandemia y que se celebrará el 28 de febrero con una gala en gran medida virtual por la crisis del coronavirus.

Estos son los candidatos en los apartados de televisión:

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

- 'The Crown'

- 'Ozark'

- 'Ratched'

- 'Lovecraft Country'

- 'The Mandalorian'

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

- 'Schitt's Creek'

- 'Emily in Paris'

- 'The Flight Attendant'

- 'The Great'

- 'Ted Lasso'

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

- 'Normal People'

- 'Small Axe'

- 'The Undoing'

- 'The Queen's Gambit'

- 'Unorthodox'

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

- Olivia Colman ('The Crown')

- Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve')

- Emma Corrin ('The Crown')

- Laura Linney ('Ozark')

- Sarah Paulson ('Ratched')

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

- Jason Bateman ('Ozark')

- Josh O'Connor ('The Crown')

- Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul')

- Al Pacino ('Hunters')

- Matthew Rhys ('Perry Mason')

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

- Lily Collins ('Emily in Paris')

- Kaley Cuoco ('The Flight Attendant')

- Elle Fanning ('The Great')

- Jane Levy ('Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist')

- Catherine O'Hara ('Schitt's Creek')

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

- Don Cheadle ('Black Monday')

- Nicholas Hoult ('The Great')

- Eugene Levy ('Schitt's Creek')

- Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso')

- Ramy Youssef ('Ramy')

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

- Anya Taylor-Joy ('The Queen's Gambit')

- Cate Blanchett ('Mrs. America')

- Daisy Edgar-Jones ('Normal People')

- Shira Haas ('Unorthodox')

- Nicole Kidman ('The Undoing')

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

- Bryan Cranston ('Your Honor')

- Jeff Daniels ('The Comey Rule')

- Hugh Grant ('The Undoing')

- Ethan Hawke ('The Good Lord Bird')

- Mark Ruffalo ('I Know This Much is True')

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO (en cualquier tipo de producción televisiva)

- Gillian Anderson ('The Crown')

- Helena Bonham Carter ('The Crown')

- Julia Garner ('Ozark')

- Annie Murphy ('Schitt's Creek')

- Cynthia Nixon ('Ratched')

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO (en cualquier tipo de producción televisiva)

- John Boyega ('Small Axe')

- Brendan Gleeson ('The Comey Rule')

- Daniel Levy ('Schitt's Creek')

- Jim Parsons ('Hollywood')

- Donald Sutherland ('The Undoing'). EFE