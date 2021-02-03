Listado de los nominados en televisión de la 78 edición de los Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 3 feb (EFE).- La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció este miércoles las nominaciones para la 78 edición de los Globos de Oro, que se retrasó dos meses debido a la pandemia y que se celebrará el 28 de febrero con una gala en gran medida virtual por la crisis del coronavirus.
Estos son los candidatos en los apartados de televisión:
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
- 'The Crown'
- 'Ozark'
- 'Ratched'
- 'Lovecraft Country'
- 'The Mandalorian'
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- 'Schitt's Creek'
- 'Emily in Paris'
- 'The Flight Attendant'
- 'The Great'
- 'Ted Lasso'
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA
- 'Normal People'
- 'Small Axe'
- 'The Undoing'
- 'The Queen's Gambit'
- 'Unorthodox'
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Olivia Colman ('The Crown')
- Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve')
- Emma Corrin ('The Crown')
- Laura Linney ('Ozark')
- Sarah Paulson ('Ratched')
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Jason Bateman ('Ozark')
- Josh O'Connor ('The Crown')
- Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul')
- Al Pacino ('Hunters')
- Matthew Rhys ('Perry Mason')
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Lily Collins ('Emily in Paris')
- Kaley Cuoco ('The Flight Attendant')
- Elle Fanning ('The Great')
- Jane Levy ('Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist')
- Catherine O'Hara ('Schitt's Creek')
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Don Cheadle ('Black Monday')
- Nicholas Hoult ('The Great')
- Eugene Levy ('Schitt's Creek')
- Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso')
- Ramy Youssef ('Ramy')
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA
- Anya Taylor-Joy ('The Queen's Gambit')
- Cate Blanchett ('Mrs. America')
- Daisy Edgar-Jones ('Normal People')
- Shira Haas ('Unorthodox')
- Nicole Kidman ('The Undoing')
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA
- Bryan Cranston ('Your Honor')
- Jeff Daniels ('The Comey Rule')
- Hugh Grant ('The Undoing')
- Ethan Hawke ('The Good Lord Bird')
- Mark Ruffalo ('I Know This Much is True')
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO (en cualquier tipo de producción televisiva)
- Gillian Anderson ('The Crown')
- Helena Bonham Carter ('The Crown')
- Julia Garner ('Ozark')
- Annie Murphy ('Schitt's Creek')
- Cynthia Nixon ('Ratched')
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO (en cualquier tipo de producción televisiva)
- John Boyega ('Small Axe')
- Brendan Gleeson ('The Comey Rule')
- Daniel Levy ('Schitt's Creek')
- Jim Parsons ('Hollywood')
- Donald Sutherland ('The Undoing'). EFE