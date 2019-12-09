Listado de los nominados en televisión en la 77 edición de los Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 dic (EFE).- La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció este lunes en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.) las nominaciones para la 77 edición de los Globos de Oro.

Estos son los candidatos en los apartados de televisión:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

- 'Big Little Lies'

- 'The Crown'

- 'Killing Eve'

- 'The Morning Show'

- 'Succession'

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

- 'The Kominsky Method'

- 'Barry'

- 'Fleabag'

- 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

- 'The Politician'

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

- 'Chernobyl'

- 'Catch-22'

- 'Fosse/Verdon'

- 'The Loudest Voice'

- 'Unbelievable'

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

- Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

- Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

- Olivia Colman ('The Crown')

- Nicole Kidman ('Big Little Lies')

- Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve')

MEJOR ACTOR DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

- Brian Cox ('Succession')

- Kit Harington ('Game of Thrones')

- Rami Malek ('Mr. Robot')

- Tobias Menzies ('The Crown')

- Billy Porter ('Pose')

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

- Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')

- Christina Applegate ('Dead to Me')

- Kirsten Dunst ('On Becoming God in Central Florida')

- Nathasha Lyonne ('Russian Doll')

- Phoebe Waller-Bridge ('Fleabag')

MEJOR ACTOR DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

- Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

- Bill Hader ('Barry')

- Ben Platt ('The Politician')

- Paul Rudd ('Living with Yourself')

- Ramy Youssef ('Ramy')

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

- Kaitlyn Dever ('Unbelievable')

- Joey King ('The Act')

- Helen Mirren ('Catherine the Great')

- Merritt Wever ('Unbelievable')

- Michelle Williams ('Fosse/Verdon')

MEJOR ACTOR DE UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

- Christopher Abbott ('Catch-22')

- Sacha Baron Cohen ('The Spy')

- Russell Crowe ('The Loudest Voice')

- Jared Harris ('Chernobyl')

- Sam Rockwell ('Fosse/Verdon')

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE UNA SERIE, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

- Patricia Arquette ('The Act')

- Helena Bonham Carter ('The Crown)

- Toni Collette ('Unbelievable')

- Meryl Streep ('Big Little Lies')

- Emily Watson ('Chernobyl')

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE UNA SERIE, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

- Alan Arkin ('The Kominsky Method')

- Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

- Andrew Scott ('Fleabag')

- Stellan Skarsgard ('Chernobyl')

- Henry Winkler ('Barry'). EFE