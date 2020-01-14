Listado de nominados para la 92 edición de los Óscar

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 13 ene (EFE).- La Academia de Hollywood anunció este lunes los nominados para la 92 edición de los Óscar, que se celebrará el próximo 9 de febrero en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).

Esta es la lista completa de candidatos:

- Mejor película:

'Ford v Ferrari'

'The Irishman'

'Jojo Rabbit'

'Joker'

'Little Women'

'Marriage Story'

'1917'

'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood'

'Parasite'

- Mejor actriz:

Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet')

Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story')

Saoirse Ronan ('Little Women')

Charlize Theron ('Bombshell')

Renée Zellweger ('Judy')

- Mejor actor:

Antonio Banderas ('Dolor y gloria')

Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker')

Adam Driver ('Marriage Story')

Leonardo DiCaprio ('Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood')

Jonathan Pryce ('The Two Popes')

- Mejor actriz de reparto:

Kathy Bates ('Richard Jewell')

Laura Dern ('Marriage Story')

Scarlett Johansson ('Jojo Rabbit')

Florence Pugh ('Little Women')

Margot Robbie ('Bombshell')

- Mejor actor de reparto:

Tom Hanks ('A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood')

Anthony Hopkins ('The Two Popes')

Al Pacino ('The Irishman')

Joe Pesci ('The Irishman')

Brad Pitt ('Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood')

- Mejor dirección:

Martin Scorsese ('The Irishman')

Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood')

Todd Phillips ('Joker')

Sam Mendes ('1917')

Bong Joon-ho ('Parasite')

- Mejor guion original:

'Knives Out' (Rian Johnson)

'Marriage Story' (Noah Baumbach)

'1917' (Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Quentin Tarantino)

'Parasite' (Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won)

- Mejor guion adaptado:

'The Irishman' (Steven Zaillian)

'Jojo Rabbit' (Taika Waititi)

'Joker' (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)

'Little Women' (Greta Gerwig)

'The Two Popes' (Anthony McCarten)

- Mejor película de animación:

'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World'

'I Lost My Body'

'Klaus'

'Missing Link'

'Toy Story 4'

- Mejor película internacional:

'Corpus Christi' (Polonia)

'Honeyland' (Macedonia del Norte)

'Les Misérables' (Francia)

'Dolor y gloria' (España)

'Parasite' (Corea del Sur)

- Mejor montaje:

'Ford v Ferrari' (Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland)

'The Irishman' (Thelma Schoonmaker)

'Jojo Rabbit' (Tom Eagles)

'Joker' (Jeff Groth)

'Parasite' (Jinmo Yang)

- Mejor fotografía:

'The Irishman' (Rodrigo Prieto)

'Joker' (Lawrence Sher)

'The Lighthouse' (Jarin Blaschke)

'1917' (Roger Deakins)

'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Robert Richardson)

- Mejor diseño de vestuario:

'The Irishman' (Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson)

'Jojo Rabbit' (Mayes C. Rubeo)

'Joker' (Mark Bridges)

'Little Women' (Jacqueline Durran)

'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Arianne Phillips)

- Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:

'Bombshell' (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker)

'Joker' (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou)

'Judy' (Jeremy Woodhead)

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, David White)

'1917' (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole)

- Mejor banda sonora:

'Joker' (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

'Little Women' (Alexandre Desplat)

'Marriage Story' (Randy Newman)

'1917' (Thomas Newman)

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (John Williams)

- Mejor canción original:

'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' ('Toy Story 4')

'(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' ('Rocketman')

'I'm Standing With You' ('Breakthrough')

'Into the Unknown' ('Frozen 2')

'Stand Up' ('Harriet')

- Mejor diseño de producción:

'The Irishman' (Bob Shaw, Regina Graves)

'Jojo Rabbit' (Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková)

'1917' (Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales)

'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh)

'Parasite' (Lee Ha Jun, Cho Won Woo)

- Mejor mezcla de sonido:

'Ad Astra' (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano)

'Ford v Ferrari' (Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven A. Morrow)

'Joker' (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland)

'1917' (Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson)

'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano)

- Mejor edición de sonido:

'Ford v Ferrari' (Donald Sylvester)

'Joker' (Alan Robert Murray)

'1917' (Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate)

'Once upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Wylie Stateman)

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Matthew Wood, David Acord)

- Mejores efectos visuales:

'Avengers Endgame' (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, Dan Sudick)

'The Irishman' (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Stephane Grabli)

'1917' (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Elliot Newman)

'The Lion King' (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy)

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy)

- Mejor documental:

'The Edge of Democracy'

'American Factory'

'The Cave'

'For Sama'

'Honeyland'

- Mejor cortometraje documental:

'In the Absence'

'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)'

'Life Overtakes Me'

'St. Louis Superman'

'Walk Run Cha-Cha'

- Mejor cortometraje de animación:

'Dcera (Daughter)'

'Hair Love'

'Kitbull'

'Memorable'

'Sister'

- Mejor cortometraje de acción real:

'Brotherhood'

'Nefta Football Club'

'The Neighbors' Window'

'Saria'

'A Sister'. EFE

dvp/arm

(vídeo)

Accede al contenido premium exclusivo, con todas las fotos y vídeos, en el nuevo producto Entretenimiento América de Efe Servicios (https://bit.ly/39PwRRa). En Twitter puedes seguirnos con el hashtag #EFEentretenimiento