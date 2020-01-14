Listado de nominados para la 92 edición de los Óscar

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 13 ene (EFE).- La Academia de Hollywood anunció este lunes los nominados para la 92 edición de los Óscar, que se celebrará el próximo 9 de febrero en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).
Esta es la lista completa de candidatos:
- Mejor película:
'Ford v Ferrari'
'The Irishman'
'Jojo Rabbit'
'Joker'
'Little Women'
'Marriage Story'
'1917'
'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood'
'Parasite'
- Mejor actriz:
Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet')
Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story')
Saoirse Ronan ('Little Women')
Charlize Theron ('Bombshell')
Renée Zellweger ('Judy')
- Mejor actor:
Antonio Banderas ('Dolor y gloria')
Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker')
Adam Driver ('Marriage Story')
Leonardo DiCaprio ('Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood')
Jonathan Pryce ('The Two Popes')
- Mejor actriz de reparto:
Kathy Bates ('Richard Jewell')
Laura Dern ('Marriage Story')
Scarlett Johansson ('Jojo Rabbit')
Florence Pugh ('Little Women')
Margot Robbie ('Bombshell')
- Mejor actor de reparto:
Tom Hanks ('A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood')
Anthony Hopkins ('The Two Popes')
Al Pacino ('The Irishman')
Joe Pesci ('The Irishman')
Brad Pitt ('Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood')
- Mejor dirección:
Martin Scorsese ('The Irishman')
Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood')
Todd Phillips ('Joker')
Sam Mendes ('1917')
Bong Joon-ho ('Parasite')
- Mejor guion original:
'Knives Out' (Rian Johnson)
'Marriage Story' (Noah Baumbach)
'1917' (Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Quentin Tarantino)
'Parasite' (Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won)
- Mejor guion adaptado:
'The Irishman' (Steven Zaillian)
'Jojo Rabbit' (Taika Waititi)
'Joker' (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)
'Little Women' (Greta Gerwig)
'The Two Popes' (Anthony McCarten)
- Mejor película de animación:
'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World'
'I Lost My Body'
'Klaus'
'Missing Link'
'Toy Story 4'
- Mejor película internacional:
'Corpus Christi' (Polonia)
'Honeyland' (Macedonia del Norte)
'Les Misérables' (Francia)
'Dolor y gloria' (España)
'Parasite' (Corea del Sur)
- Mejor montaje:
'Ford v Ferrari' (Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland)
'The Irishman' (Thelma Schoonmaker)
'Jojo Rabbit' (Tom Eagles)
'Joker' (Jeff Groth)
'Parasite' (Jinmo Yang)
- Mejor fotografía:
'The Irishman' (Rodrigo Prieto)
'Joker' (Lawrence Sher)
'The Lighthouse' (Jarin Blaschke)
'1917' (Roger Deakins)
'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Robert Richardson)
- Mejor diseño de vestuario:
'The Irishman' (Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson)
'Jojo Rabbit' (Mayes C. Rubeo)
'Joker' (Mark Bridges)
'Little Women' (Jacqueline Durran)
'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Arianne Phillips)
- Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:
'Bombshell' (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker)
'Joker' (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou)
'Judy' (Jeremy Woodhead)
'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, David White)
'1917' (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole)
- Mejor banda sonora:
'Joker' (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
'Little Women' (Alexandre Desplat)
'Marriage Story' (Randy Newman)
'1917' (Thomas Newman)
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (John Williams)
- Mejor canción original:
'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' ('Toy Story 4')
'(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' ('Rocketman')
'I'm Standing With You' ('Breakthrough')
'Into the Unknown' ('Frozen 2')
'Stand Up' ('Harriet')
- Mejor diseño de producción:
'The Irishman' (Bob Shaw, Regina Graves)
'Jojo Rabbit' (Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková)
'1917' (Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales)
'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh)
'Parasite' (Lee Ha Jun, Cho Won Woo)
- Mejor mezcla de sonido:
'Ad Astra' (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano)
'Ford v Ferrari' (Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven A. Morrow)
'Joker' (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland)
'1917' (Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson)
'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano)
- Mejor edición de sonido:
'Ford v Ferrari' (Donald Sylvester)
'Joker' (Alan Robert Murray)
'1917' (Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate)
'Once upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Wylie Stateman)
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Matthew Wood, David Acord)
- Mejores efectos visuales:
'Avengers Endgame' (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, Dan Sudick)
'The Irishman' (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Stephane Grabli)
'1917' (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Elliot Newman)
'The Lion King' (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy)
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy)
- Mejor documental:
'The Edge of Democracy'
'American Factory'
'The Cave'
'For Sama'
'Honeyland'
- Mejor cortometraje documental:
'In the Absence'
'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)'
'Life Overtakes Me'
'St. Louis Superman'
'Walk Run Cha-Cha'
- Mejor cortometraje de animación:
'Dcera (Daughter)'
'Hair Love'
'Kitbull'
'Memorable'
'Sister'
- Mejor cortometraje de acción real:
'Brotherhood'
'Nefta Football Club'
'The Neighbors' Window'
'Saria'
'A Sister'. EFE
