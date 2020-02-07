Listado de nominados para la 92 edición de los Óscar

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 7 feb (EFE).- La Academia de Hollywood celebra este domingo la gala de entrega de la 92 edición de los Premios Óscar. Esta es la lista completa de nominados:

- Mejor película:

'Ford v Ferrari'.

'The Irishman'.

'Jojo Rabbit'.

'Joker'.

'Little Women'.

'Marriage Story'.

'1917'.

'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood'.

'Parasite'.

- Mejor actriz:

Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet').

Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story').

Saoirse Ronan ('Little Women').

Charlize Theron ('Bombshell').

Renée Zellweger ('Judy').

- Mejor actor:

Antonio Banderas ('Dolor y gloria').

Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker').

Adam Driver ('Marriage Story').

Leonardo DiCaprio ('Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood').

Jonathan Pryce ('The Two Popes').

- Mejor actriz de reparto:

Kathy Bates ('Richard Jewell').

Laura Dern ('Marriage Story').

Scarlett Johansson ('Jojo Rabbit').

Florence Pugh ('Little Women').

Margot Robbie ('Bombshell').

- Mejor actor de reparto:

Tom Hanks ('A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood').

Anthony Hopkins ('The Two Popes').

Al Pacino ('The Irishman').

Joe Pesci ('The Irishman').

Brad Pitt ('Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood').

- Mejor dirección:

Martin Scorsese ('The Irishman').

Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood').

Todd Phillips ('Joker').

Sam Mendes ('1917').

Bong Joon-ho ('Parasite').

- Mejor guion original:

'Knives Out' (Rian Johnson).

'Marriage Story' (Noah Baumbach).

'1917' (Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns).

'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Quentin Tarantino).

'Parasite' (Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won).

- Mejor guion adaptado:

'The Irishman' (Steven Zaillian).

'Jojo Rabbit' (Taika Waititi).

'Joker' (Todd Phillips y Scott Silver).

'Little Women' (Greta Gerwig).

'The Two Popes' (Anthony McCarten).

- Mejor película de animación:

'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World', de Dean DeBlois.

'I Lost My Body', de Jérémy Clapin.

'Klaus', de Sergio Pablos.

'Missing Link', de Chris Butler.

'Toy Story 4', de Josh Cooley.

- Mejor película internacional:

'Corpus Christi', de Jan Komasa (Polonia).

'Honeyland', de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov (Macedonia del Norte).

'Les Misérables', de Ladj Ly (Francia).

'Dolor y gloria', de Pedro Almodóvar (España).

'Parasite', de Bong Joon-ho (Corea del Sur).

- Mejor montaje:

'Ford v Ferrari' (Michael McCusker y Andrew Buckland).

'The Irishman' (Thelma Schoonmaker).

'Jojo Rabbit' (Tom Eagles).

'Joker' (Jeff Groth).

'Parasite' (Jinmo Yang).

- Mejor fotografía:

'The Irishman' (Rodrigo Prieto).

'Joker' (Lawrence Sher).

'The Lighthouse' (Jarin Blaschke).

'1917' (Roger Deakins).

'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Robert Richardson).

- Mejor diseño de vestuario:

'The Irishman' (Sandy Powell y Christopher Peterson).

'Jojo Rabbit' (Mayes C. Rubeo).

'Joker' (Mark Bridges).

'Little Women' (Jacqueline Durran).

'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Arianne Phillips).

- Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:

'Bombshell' (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker).

'Joker' (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou).

'Judy' (Jeremy Woodhead).

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten y David White).

'1917' (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis y Rebecca Cole).

- Mejor banda sonora:

'Joker' (Hildur Guðnadóttir).

'Little Women' (Alexandre Desplat).

'Marriage Story' (Randy Newman).

'1917' (Thomas Newman).

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (John Williams).

- Mejor canción original:

'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' ('Toy Story 4').

'(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' ('Rocketman').

'I'm Standing With You' ('Breakthrough').

'Into the Unknown' ('Frozen 2').

'Stand Up' ('Harriet').

- Mejor diseño de producción:

'The Irishman' (Bob Shaw y Regina Graves).

'Jojo Rabbit' (Ra Vincent y Nora Sopková).

'1917' (Dennis Gassner y Lee Sandales).

'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Barbara Ling y Nancy Haigh).

'Parasite' (Lee Ha Jun y Cho Won Woo).

- Mejor mezcla de sonido:

'Ad Astra' (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson y Mark Ulano).

'Ford v Ferrari' (Paul Massey, David Giammarco y Steven A. Morrow).

'Joker' (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic y Tod Maitland).

'1917' (Mark Taylor y Stuart Wilson).

'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler y Mark Ulano).

- Mejor edición de sonido:

'Ford v Ferrari' (Donald Sylvester).

'Joker' (Alan Robert Murray).

'1917' (Oliver Tarney y Rachael Tate).

'Once upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Wylie Stateman).

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Matthew Wood y David Acord).

- Mejores efectos visuales:

'Avengers Endgame' (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken y Dan Sudick).

'The Irishman' (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser y Stephane Grabli).

'1917' (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones y Elliot Newman).

'The Lion King' (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy).

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach y Dominic Tuohy).

- Mejor documental:

'The Edge of Democracy', de Petra Costa.

'American Factory', de Steven Bognar y Julia Reichert.

'The Cave', de Feras Fayyad.

'For Sama', de Waad Al-Kateab y Edward Watts.

'Honeyland', de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov.

- Mejor cortometraje documental:

'In the Absence'.

'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)'.

'Life Overtakes Me'.

'St. Louis Superman'.

'Walk Run Cha-Cha'.

- Mejor cortometraje de animación:

'Dcera (Daughter)'.

'Hair Love'.

'Kitbull'.

'Memorable'.

'Sister'.

- Mejor cortometraje de acción real:

'Brotherhood'.

'Nefta Football Club'.

'The Neighbors' Window'.

'Saria'.

'A Sister'. EFE