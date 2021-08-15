Marcador de la 1ª jornada

EFE -

Madrid, 15 ago (EFE).- Marcador de la primera jornada de LaLiga Santander de fútbol:

-------------------- VIERNES ----------------------------------

Valencia 1 Soler (11 pen)

Getafe 0

-------------------- SÁBADO -----------------------------------

Cádiz 1 Espino (97)

Levante 1 Morales (39)

---------------------------------------------------------------

Mallorca 1 Oliván (25)

Betis 1 Juanmi (59)

---------------------------------------------------------------

Alavés 1 Joselu (65 pen)

Real Madrid 4 Benzema (48, 62), Nacho (56) y Vinicius (92)

---------------------------------------------------------------

Osasuna 0

Espanyol 0

---------------------------------------------------------------

Celta 1 Iago Aspas (59 pen)

At.Madrid 2 Correa (23, 64)

---------------------------------------------------------------

Barcelona (20.00 horas/18.00 GMT)

Real Sociedad

---------------------------------------------------------------

Sevilla (22.15 horas/20.15 GMT)

Rayo Vallecano

-------------------- LUNES ------------------------------------

Villarreal (20.00 horas/18.00 GMT)

Granada

---------------------------------------------------------------

Elche (22.00 horas(20.00 GMT). EFE

Athletic Club

---------------------------------------------------------------

