Marcador de la 1ª jornada

Madrid, 15 ago (EFE).- Marcador de la primera jornada de LaLiga Santander de fútbol:
-------------------- VIERNES ----------------------------------
Valencia 1 Soler (11 pen)
Getafe 0
-------------------- SÁBADO -----------------------------------
Cádiz 1 Espino (97)
Levante 1 Morales (39)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Mallorca 1 Oliván (25)
Betis 1 Juanmi (59)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Alavés 1 Joselu (65 pen)
Real Madrid 4 Benzema (48, 62), Nacho (56) y Vinicius (92)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Osasuna 0
Espanyol 0
---------------------------------------------------------------
Celta 1 Iago Aspas (59 pen)
At.Madrid 2 Correa (23, 64)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Barcelona (20.00 horas/18.00 GMT)
Real Sociedad
---------------------------------------------------------------
Sevilla (22.15 horas/20.15 GMT)
Rayo Vallecano
-------------------- LUNES ------------------------------------
Villarreal (20.00 horas/18.00 GMT)
Granada
---------------------------------------------------------------
Elche (22.00 horas(20.00 GMT). EFE
Athletic Club
---------------------------------------------------------------
rmm-sab