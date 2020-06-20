Marcador de la trigésima jornada

Redacción deportes, 20 may (EFE).-
-------- SÁBADO ----
Watford 1 Craig Dawson (93)
Leicester 1 Ben Chilwell (90)
--------------------
Brighton 2 Lewis Dunk (75), Neal Maupay (95)
Arsenal 1 Nicolas Pepe (68)
--------------------
West Ham 0
Wolverhampton 2 Raúl Jiménez (73), Pero Neto (84)
--------------------
Bournemouth 0
Crystal Palace 2 Luka Milivojevic (12), Jordan Ayew (23)
-------- DOMINGO ---
Newcastle 15.00 (14.00 GMT)
Sheffield Utd
--------------------
Aston Villa 17.15 (16.15 GMT)
Chelsea
--------------------
Everton 20.00 (19.00 GMT)
Liverpool
-------- VIERNES ---
Norwich 0
Southampton 3 Danny Ings (49), Stuart Armstrong (54), Nathan Redmond (79)
--------------------
Tottehnam 1 Steven Bergwijn (27)
Manch. United 1 Bruno Fernandes (81, pen)
--------- LUNES ---
Manchester City 21.00 (20.00 GMT)
Burnley
-------------------
Próxima jornada
. Martes 23 junio
Leicester - Brighton and Hove 19.00
Totteham - West Ham 21.15
. Miércoles 24 junio
Manchester United - Sheffield 19.00
Newcastle - Aston Villa 19.00
Norwich - Everton 19.00
Wolverhampton - Bournemouth 19.00
Liverpool - Crystal Palace 21.15
. Jueves 25 junio
Burnley - Watford 19.00
Southampton - Arsenal 19.00
Chelsea - Manchester City 21.15
Hora CET (-1 GMT). EFE