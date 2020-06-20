Internacional

Marcador de la trigésima jornada

EFE -

Redacción deportes, 20 may (EFE).-

-------- SÁBADO ----

Watford 1 Craig Dawson (93)

Leicester 1 Ben Chilwell (90)

--------------------

Brighton 2 Lewis Dunk (75), Neal Maupay (95)

Arsenal 1 Nicolas Pepe (68)

--------------------

West Ham 0

Wolverhampton 2 Raúl Jiménez (73), Pero Neto (84)

--------------------

Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace 2 Luka Milivojevic (12), Jordan Ayew (23)

-------- DOMINGO ---

Newcastle 15.00 (14.00 GMT)

Sheffield Utd

--------------------

Aston Villa 17.15 (16.15 GMT)

Chelsea

--------------------

Everton 20.00 (19.00 GMT)

Liverpool

-------- VIERNES ---

Norwich 0

Southampton 3 Danny Ings (49), Stuart Armstrong (54), Nathan Redmond (79)

--------------------

Tottehnam 1 Steven Bergwijn (27)

Manch. United 1 Bruno Fernandes (81, pen)

--------- LUNES ---

Manchester City 21.00 (20.00 GMT)

Burnley

-------------------

Próxima jornada

. Martes 23 junio

Leicester - Brighton and Hove 19.00

Totteham - West Ham 21.15

. Miércoles 24 junio

Manchester United - Sheffield 19.00

Newcastle - Aston Villa 19.00

Norwich - Everton 19.00

Wolverhampton - Bournemouth 19.00

Liverpool - Crystal Palace 21.15

. Jueves 25 junio

Burnley - Watford 19.00

Southampton - Arsenal 19.00

Chelsea - Manchester City 21.15

Hora CET (-1 GMT). EFE

20200620

