Marcador de la undécima jornada

EFE -

Berlín, 9 nov (EFE).-

-------------------------Viernes-----------------------------

Colonia 1 Córdoba (34)

Hoffenheim 2 Adamyan (48),

------------------------Sábado--------------------------------

Hertha 1 Mitteldstädt (32), Selke (92)

Leipzig 4 Werner (38,p., 91) Sabitzer (45), Kampl (86)

---------------------------------------------------------------

Maguncia 2 Onisiwo (81), Brosinski (94)

Union 3 Brosinski (30,pp.), Andersson (48, 51)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Schalke 3 Caligiuri (33), Locadia (90), Serdar (79)

Düsseldorf 3 Hennings (62,.p, 73, 85)

---------------------------------------------------------------

Paderborn 0

Augsburgo 1 Max (41)

----------------------Más tarde--------------------------------

Bayern

Borussia Dortmund empieza a las 18:30 GMT

---------------------Domingo----------------------------------

Borussia Mönchengladbach-Werder Bremen (13:30), Wolfsburgo-Bayer Leverkusen (15:30) y Colonia-Hoffenheim (15:30).EFE

