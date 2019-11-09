Marcador de la undécima jornada

Berlín, 9 nov (EFE).-
-------------------------Viernes-----------------------------
Colonia 1 Córdoba (34)
Hoffenheim 2 Adamyan (48),
------------------------Sábado--------------------------------
Hertha 1 Mitteldstädt (32), Selke (92)
Leipzig 4 Werner (38,p., 91) Sabitzer (45), Kampl (86)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Maguncia 2 Onisiwo (81), Brosinski (94)
Union 3 Brosinski (30,pp.), Andersson (48, 51)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Schalke 3 Caligiuri (33), Locadia (90), Serdar (79)
Düsseldorf 3 Hennings (62,.p, 73, 85)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Paderborn 0
Augsburgo 1 Max (41)
----------------------Más tarde--------------------------------
Bayern
Borussia Dortmund empieza a las 18:30 GMT
---------------------Domingo----------------------------------
Borussia Mönchengladbach-Werder Bremen (13:30), Wolfsburgo-Bayer Leverkusen (15:30) y Colonia-Hoffenheim (15:30).EFE