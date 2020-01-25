Redacción deportes, 25 ene (EFE).- Resultados de la cuarta ronda (dieciseisavos de final) de la Copa de Inglaterra.
. Viernes
Northampton Town 0 - Derby County 0
Queens Park Rangers 1 - SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 2
. Sábado
Brentford 0 - LEICESTER 1
Burnley 1 - NORWICH CITY 2
Coventry City 0 - Birmingham City 0
Millwall 0 - SHEFFIELD UNITED 2
Newcastle United 0 - Oxford United 0
PORTSMOUTH 4 - Barnsley 2
Reading 1 - Cardiff City 1
Southampton 1 - Tottenham Hotspur 1
West Ham United 0 - WEST BROMWICH 1
Hull City 1 - CHELSEA 2
. Domingo
14:00 Manchester City - Fulham
16:00 Tranmere Rovers - Manchester United
18:00 Shrewsbury Town - Liverpool
. Lunes
21:00 AFC Bournemouth - Arsenal
.
Clasificados para octavos de final: Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester, Norwich, Sheffield United, Pportsmouth, West Bromwich y Chelsea.
Partidos al 'replay' (desempate): Nothampton Town-Derby County, Coventry City-Birmingham, Newcastle-Oxford, Reading-Cardiff y Southampton-Tottenham. EFE