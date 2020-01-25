Internacional

Resultados de la cuarta ronda

Redacción deportes, 25 ene (EFE).- Resultados de la cuarta ronda (dieciseisavos de final) de la Copa de Inglaterra.

. Viernes

Northampton Town 0 - Derby County 0

Queens Park Rangers 1 - SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 2

. Sábado

Brentford 0 - LEICESTER 1

Burnley 1 - NORWICH CITY 2

Coventry City 0 - Birmingham City 0

Millwall 0 - SHEFFIELD UNITED 2

Newcastle United 0 - Oxford United 0

PORTSMOUTH 4 - Barnsley 2

Reading 1 - Cardiff City 1

Southampton 1 - Tottenham Hotspur 1

West Ham United 0 - WEST BROMWICH 1

Hull City 1 - CHELSEA 2

. Domingo

14:00 Manchester City - Fulham

16:00 Tranmere Rovers - Manchester United

18:00 Shrewsbury Town - Liverpool

. Lunes

21:00 AFC Bournemouth - Arsenal

Clasificados para octavos de final: Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester, Norwich, Sheffield United, Pportsmouth, West Bromwich y Chelsea.

Partidos al 'replay' (desempate): Nothampton Town-Derby County, Coventry City-Birmingham, Newcastle-Oxford, Reading-Cardiff y Southampton-Tottenham. EFE

