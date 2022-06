Los Warriors derrotan a los Celtics y están a una sola victoria del anillo

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/06/14/andrew-wiggins-13622finales-nba-42c69cbb.jpg

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, right, shoots against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Al Horford (42) during the first half of Game 5 of basketballs NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP/JOHN HEFTI)