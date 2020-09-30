$!The World's 50 Best busca crear un futuro sostenible para el sector gastronómico

Tras la suspensión de su lista anual de mejores restaurantes del mundo por la pandemia, The World's 50 Best Restaurants ha convocado para octubre un evento virtual donde, entre otras cosas, se analizará el futuro de los restaurantes.
La "Cumbre de la recuperación", que se celebrará del 13 al 15 de octubre, contará con intervenciones de destacados chefs, como Clare Smyth o Camilla Marcus, en varias ponencias en las que se debatirá cómo crear un futuro sostenible para el sector, de los más castigados por la crisis, informó la organización en un comunicado.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ahead of the 50 Best Recovery Summit between 13-15th October which will focus on exploring the new shape of the restaurant sector, we’re taking a closer look at the current situation around the globe. We asked the 50 Best TasteHunters to share a taste of the situation and associated Covid-related regulations in their cities. 50 Best TasteHunters Kaitlin (@carnivorr) and Anders (@andershusa) are kicking things off with a taste of Copenhagen. “2020 has been an impossibly difficult year for the entire restaurant industry,” says Kaitlin and Anders, “but Kadeau may have been hit the hardest of all. They overcame a bankruptcy, survived a global pandemic, and underwent a massive renovation, all before reopening for their summer season on the Danish island of Bornholm. Then, disaster struck again – a fire erupted in their new kitchen while they were in service. Guests jumped to their feet and made a chain down to the beach, passing buckets of water to help control the flames until the firefighters arrived. Days later, Kadeau reopened again, like a phoenix rising from the ashes. If 2020 can’t take them down, nothing will! This is a must-visit restaurant in the Nordics.” #50BestForRecovery #Worlds50Best #50BestTasteHunter #Bornholm #Denmark #Copenhagen #Kadeau #RestaurantKadeau #newnordic @restaurantkadeau @nicolai_kadeau @magnuskadeau @rasmus_kofoed_kadeau
La iniciativa se conoce después de que el pasado mayo la organización presentara un fondo para ayudar a la supervivencia y recuperación de los restaurantes y restauradores, alimentado tanto con donaciones de sus socios como a través de actos para los consumidores.
Ante la clausura de establecimientos a nivel mundial por la COVID-19, The World's 50 Best Restaurants renunció a presentar su listado anual en una gala que este año estaba prevista para el 2 de junio en la ciudad belga de Amberes, con la presencia de los mejores cocineros del mundo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Global gatherings may not be possible in a physical sense, but the gastronomic world can still come together – online and in spirit – from 13-15 October! As part of the 50 Best for Recovery programme, supported by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, the upcoming Recovery Summit will focus on exploring the new shape of the restaurant sector: what we’ve learned, changes that are in motion and fresh possibilities ahead. ., charting positive stories of restaurant restructure, recovery and revitalisation. Plus 50 Best Masterclasses, with the world’s top chefs and bartenders demonstrating dishes and pairing cocktails for a hungry audience at home and Visions of Recovery, a chef interview series on Instagram Live. #, : , with leading gastronomic thinkers discussing how current events are transforming what we eat. Plus Chef Masterclass and Visions of Recovery Instagram Live chef interview. , an exploration of the future of fine dining, inclusivity and recognition. Plus Drinks Pairing Masterclass and Visions of Recovery Instagram Live chef interview. Follow the link in our bio for more information on the line-up and discover how you can join the online events in October. #50BestForRecovery #Worlds50Best #Asias50Best #Latam50Best #Summit #Gastronomy #Chefs #Restaurants #Foodie #Foodstagram #RestaurantRecovery @sanpellegrino_official @miele_com
Impulsado por la revista británica Restaurant, el ranking se ha presentado en Londres durante la mayoría de sus ediciones para luego itinerar por Nueva York, Melbourne, Bilbao y Singapur, donde se dio a conocer el de 2019, con Mirazur, del argentino Mauro Colagreco en Menton (Francia), como número uno.