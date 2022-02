Hallan un fármaco para frenar la metástasis en cáncer de mama

Published in @CRC_AACR, a study led by VHIO’s @LauraSoucek, first-authored by Daniel Massó-Vallés at VHIO spin-off @peptomyc, shows that MYC inhibition by Omomyc halts disease progression in metastatic breast cancer.



? https://t.co/t2MoYuFKIR pic.twitter.com/HsFORcFsaJ