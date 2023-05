The Weeknd y Lily-Rose Depp en la alfombra roja más pop de Cannes

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2023/05/23/the-weeknd-cannes-99a0f5db.jpg

Jennie Ruby Jane, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, and Ashley Levinson arrive for the screening of The Idol during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 22 May 2023. The festival runs from 16 to 27 May. (EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO )