Gary Oldman abraza su faceta como estrella de televisión con 'Slow Horses'

"I think 25-year-old Gary was more insecure and more neurotic than 65-year-old Gary."



Gary Oldman recently stopped by the Foundation for a 'Slow Horses' Q&A that @sagaftra artists won't want to miss.



Watch this chat moderated by @NeumaierMovies here: https://t.co/yfEk4gjL8a pic.twitter.com/fFysX3dOTM