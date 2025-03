La gala de los Óscar registra más de 18 millones de espectadores y atrae audiencia joven

Presenting your 97th Oscars acting winners:



• Adrien Brody in 'The Brutalist' (Best Actor)

• Mikey Madison in 'Anora' (Best Actress)

• Kieran Culkin in 'A Real Pain' (Supporting Actor)

• Zoe Saldana in 'Emilia Pérez' (Supporting Actress)



