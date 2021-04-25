$!Lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

“Judas and the Black Messiah”.

“Mank”, “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Minari”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” y “Nomadland” acaparan las nominaciones para la 93 edición de los Óscar, que se celebran este domingo en Los Ángeles.

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Viola Davis (”Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”).

Andra Day (”The United States v. Billie Holiday”).

Vanessa Kirby (”Pieces of a Woman”).

Frances McDormand (”Nomadland”).

Carey Mulligan (”Promising Young Woman”).

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sacha Baron Cohen (”The Trial of the Chicago 7”).

Daniel Kaluuya (”Judas and the Black Messiah”).

Leslie Odom Jr. (”One Night in Miami”).

Paul Raci (”Sound of Metal”).

Lakeith Stanfield (”Judas and the Black Messiah”).

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova (”Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”).

Glenn Close (”Hillbilly Elegy”).

Olivia Colman (”The Father”).

Amanda Seyfried (”Mank”).

Yuh-jung Youn (”Minari”).

MEJOR FILME DE ANIMACIÓN

“Onward”.

“Over the Moon”.

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”.

“Soul”.

“Wolfwalkers”.

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Sacha Baron Cohen y Anthony Hines, por “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, por “The Father”.

Chloé Zhao, por “Nomadland”.

Kemp Powers, por “One Night in Miami”.

Ramin Bahrani, por “The White Tiger”.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Will Berson y Shaka King, por “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

Lee Isaac Chung, por “Minari”.

Emerald Fennell, por “Promising Young Woman”.

Darius Marder y Abraham Marder, por “Sound of Metal”.

Aaron Sorkin, por “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

“Another Round” (Dinamarca).

“Better Days” (Hong Kong).

“Collective” (Rumanía).

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Túnez).

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia-Herzegovina).

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Fight for You” (”Judas and the Black Messiah”). Música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II. Letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas.

“Hear My Voice” (”The Trial of the Chicago 7”). Música de Daniel Pemberton. Letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite.

“Húsavík” (”Eurovision Song Contest”). Música y Letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson.

“Io Si (Seen)” (”The Life Ahead”). Música de Diane Warren. Letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini.

“Speak Now” (”One Night in Miami”). Música y Letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

“Da 5 Bloods” (Terence Blanchard).

“Mank” (Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross).

“Minari” (Emile Mosseri).

“News of the World” (James Newton Howard).

“Soul” (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste).

MEJOR SONIDO

“Greyhound” (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman9.

“Mank” (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin).

“News of the World” (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett).

“Soul” (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker).

“Sound of Metal” (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh).

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Alexandra Byrne, por “Emma”.

Trish Summerville, por “Mank”.

Ann Roth, por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

Bina Daigeler, por “Mulan”.

Massimo Cantini Parrini, por “Pinocchio”.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

“Burrow”.

“Genius Loci”.

“If Anything Happens I Love You”.

“Opera”.

“Yes-People”.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN

“Feeling Through”.

“The Letter Room”.

“The Present”.

“Two Distant Strangers”.

“White Eye”.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Sean Nobbit, por “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

Erik Messerschmidt, por “Mank”

Dariusz Wolski, por “News of the World”.

Joshua James Richards, por “Nomadland”.

Phedos Papamichel, por “The Trial of the Chicago”.

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

“Collective”, de Alexander Nanau.

“Crip Camp”, de Nicole Newnham y James LeBrecht.

“The Mole Agent”, de Maite Alberdi.

“My Octopus Teacher”, de Pippa Ehrlich y James Reed.

“Time”, de Garrett Bradley.