Lista completa de nominados en televisión para la 76 edición de Globos de Oro

EFE - Los Ángeles 06 / 12 / 2018, 05:43 PM

Este es el listado completo de las nominaciones en las categorías televisivas para la 76 edición de los Globos de Oro

  • Mejor serie dramática:
  • “The Americans”.
  • “Bodyguard”.
  • “Homecoming”.
  • “Killing Eve”.
  • “Pose”.
  • Mejor actriz de serie dramática:
  • Caitriona Balfe - “Outlander”.
  • Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”.
  • Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”.
  • Julia Roberts - “Homecoming”.
  • Keri Russell - “The Americans”.
  • Mejor actor de serie dramática:
  • Jason Bateman - “Ozark”.
  • Stephan James - “Homecoming”.
  • Richard Madden - “Bodyguard”.
  • Billy Porter - “Pose”.
  • Matthew Rhys - “The Americans”.
  • Mejor serie de comedia o musical:
  • “Barry”.
  • “The Good Place”.
  • “Kidding”.
  • “The Kominsky Method”.
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.
  • Mejor actriz de serie de comedia o musical:
  • Kristen Bell - “The Good Place”.
  • Candice Bergen - “Murphy Brown”.
  • Alison Brie - “GLOW”.
  • Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.
  • Debra Messing - “Will & Grace”.
  • Mejor actor de serie de comedia o musical:
  • Sacha Baron Cohen - “Who is America?”.
  • Jim Carrey - “Kidding”.
  • Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”.
  • Donald Glover - “Atlanta”.
  • Bill Hader - “Barry”.
  • Mejor serie limitada o película televisiva:
  • “The Alienist”.
  • “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”.
  • “Escape at Dannemora”.
  • “Sharp Objects”.
  • “A Very English Scandal”.
  • Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película televisiva:
  • Amy Adams - “Sharp Objects”.
  • Patricia Arquette - “Escape at Dannemora”.
  • Connie Britton - “Dirty John”.
  • Laura Dern - “The Tale”.
  • Regina King - “Seven Seconds”.
  • Mejor actor de serie limitada o película televisiva:
  • Antonio Banderas - “Genius: Picasso”.
  • Daniel Brühl - “The Alienist”.
  • Darren Criss - “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”.
  • Benedict Cumerbatch - “Patrick Melrose”.
  • Hugh Grant - “A Very English Scandal”.
  • Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie, serie limitada o película televisiva:
  • Álex Borstein - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.
  • Patricia Clarkson - “Sharp Objects”.
  • Penélope Cruz - “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”.
  • Thandie Newton - “Westworld”.
  • Yvonne Strahovski - “The Handmaid’s Tale”.
  • Mejor actor de reparto de una serie, serie limitada o película televisiva:
  • Alan Arkin - “The Kominsky Method”.
  • Kieran Culkin - “Succession”.
  • Édgar Ramírez - “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”.
  • Ben Whishaw - “A Very English Scandal”.
  • Henry Winkler - “Barry”.
