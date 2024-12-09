Los Globos de Oro destacan a 'Emilia Pérez' entre las películas más nominadas

'Emilia Pérez', el musical de Jacques Audiard sobre un narcotraficante mexicano que transiciona a mujer es la película más nominada a los Globos de Oro, con 10 candidaturas, mientras que en televisión, 'The Bear' cuenta con cinco.

Este es el listado completo de las candidaturas de la 82 edición de los premios que concede la prensa extranjera de Hollywood :

Categorías de Cine

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA:

'The Brutalist'.

'A Complete Unknown'.

'Conclave'.

'Dune. Part two'.

'Nickel Boys'.

'September 5'.

MEJOR MUSICAL O COMEDIA:

'Anora'.

'Challengers'.

'Emilia Pérez'.

'A real pain'.

'The substance'.

'Wicked'.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:

Jacques Audiard, por 'Emilia Pérez'.

Sean Baker, por 'Anora'.

Edward Berger, por 'Conclave'.

Brady Corbet, por 'The Brutalist'.

Coralie Fargeat, por 'The Substance'.

Payal Kapadia, por 'All We Imagine as Light'.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA:

Pamela Anderson, por 'The Last Showgirl'.

Angelina Jolie, por 'Maria'.

Nicole Kidman, por 'Babygirl'.

Tilda Swinton, por 'The Room Next Door'.

Fernanda Torres, por 'I´m Still Here'.

Kate Winslet, por 'Lee'.

MEJOR ACTOR DE DRAMA:

Adrien Brody, por 'The Brutalist'.

Timothée Chalamet, por 'A Complete Unknown'.

Daniel Craig, por 'Queer'.

Colman Domingo, por 'Sing Sing'.

Ralph Fiennes, por 'Conclave'.

Sebastian Stan, por 'The Apprentice'.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA:

Amy Adams, por 'Nightbitch'.

Cynthia Erivo, por 'Wicked'.

Karla Sofía Gascón, por 'Emilia Pérez'.

Mikey Madison, por 'Anora'.

Demi Moore, por 'The Substance'.

Zendaya, 'Challengers'.

MEJOR ACTOR DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA:

Jesse Eisenberg, por 'A Real Pain'.

Hugh Grant, por 'Heretic'.

Gabriel LaBelle, por 'Saturday Night'.

Jesse Plemons, por 'Kinds of Kindness'.

Glen Powell, por 'Hit Man'.

Sebastian Stan, por 'A Different Man'.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

Zoe Saldaña, por 'Emilia Pérez'.

Selena Gomez, por 'Emilia Pérez'.

Ariana Grande, por 'Wicked'.

Felicity Jones, por 'The Brutalist'.

Margaret Qualley, por 'The Substance'.

Isabella Rossellini, por 'Conclave'.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

Yura Borisov, por 'Anora'.

Kieran Culkin, por 'A Real Pain'.

Edward Norton, por 'A Complete Unknown'.

Guy Pearce, por 'The Brutalist'.

Jeremy Strong, por 'The Apprentice'.

Denzel Washington, por 'Gladiator II'.

MEJOR GUIÓN:

'Emilia Pérez', de Jacques Audiard.

'Anora', de Sean Baker.

'The Brutalist', de Brady Corbet y Mona Fastvold.

'A Real Pain', de Jesse Eisenberg.

'The Substance', de Coralie Fargeat.

'Conclave', de Peter Straughan.

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:

'Flow'.

'Inside Out 2'.

'Memoir of a snail'.

'Moana 2'.

'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Flowl'.

'The Wild Robot'.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA:

'All we imagine as ligth' (EEUU, Francia e India).

'Emilia Pérez' (Francia).

'The girl with the Needle' (Polonia, Suiza, Dinamarca).

'I´m Still Here' (Brasil).

'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' (EEUU y Alemania).

'Vermiglio' (Italia).

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIINAL:

Volker Bertelmann, por 'Conclave'.

Daniel Blumberg, por 'The brutalist'.

Kris Bowers, por 'The Wild Robot'.

Clément Ducol y Camille, por 'Emilia Pérez'.

Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, por 'Challengers'.

Hans Zimmer, por 'Dune: Part Two'.

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

'Beautiful That Way', de Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, y Andrew Wyatt, de la película 'The Last Showgirl'.

'Compress/Repress' de Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Luca Guadagnino, de 'Challengers'.

'El Mal' de Clément Ducol, Camille y Jacques Audiard, de 'Emilia Pérez'.

'Forbidden Road', de Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek, de 'Better Man'.

'Kiss the Sky', de Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack y Ali Tamposi, de 'The Wild Robot'.

'Mi Camino', de Clément Ducol y Camille, de 'Emilia Pérez'.

MEJOR LOGRO EN TAQUILLA:

'Alien: Romulus'.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'.

'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

'Gladiator 2'.

'Inside Out 2'.

'Twisters'.

'Wicked'.

'The Wild Robot'.

Categorías de Televisión

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA DE TELEVISIÓN:

'The Day of the Jackal'.

'The Diplomat'.

'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'.

'Shogun'.

'Slow Horses'.

'Squid Game'.

MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, MUSICAL O COMEDIA:

'Abbott Elementary'.

'The Bear'.

'The Gentlemen'.

'Hacks'.

'Nobody Wants This'.

'Only Murders in the Building'.

MEJOR MINISERIE:

'Baby Reindeer'.

'Disclaimer'.

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'.

'The Penguin '.

'Ripley'.

'True Detective: Night Country'.

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA:

Kathy Bates, 'Matlock'.

Emma D´Arcy, 'House of the Dragon'.

Maya Erskine, 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'.

Keira Knightley, 'Black Doves'.

Keri Russell, 'The Diplomat'.

Anna Sawai, 'Shogun'.

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Donald Glover, por 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'.

Jake Gyllenhaal, por 'Presumed Innocent'.

Gary Oldman, por 'Slow Horses'.

Eddie Redmayne, por The Day of the Jackal'.

Hiroyuki Sanada, por 'Shogun'.

Billy Bob Thornton, por 'Landman'.

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

Kristen Bell, por 'Nobody Wants This'.

Quinta Brunson, por 'Abbott Elementary'.

Ayo Edebiri, por 'The Bear'.

Selena Gomez, por 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Kathryn Hahn, por 'Agatha All Along'.

Jean Smart, 'Hacks'.

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

Adam Brody, por 'Nobody Wants This'.

Ted Danson, por 'A Man on the Inside'.

Steve Martin, por 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Jason Segel, por 'Shrinking'.

Martin Short, por 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Jeremy Allen White, por 'The Bear'.

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN UNA MINISERIE:

Cate Blanchett, 'Disclaimer'.

Jodie Foster, 'True Detective: Night Country'.

Cristin Milioti, 'The Penguin'.

Sofía Vergara, 'Griselda'.

Naomi Watts, 'Feud: Capote vs. the Swans'.

Kate Winslet, 'The Regime'.

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN UNA MINISERIE:

Colin Farrell, 'The Penguin'.

Richard Gadd, 'Baby Reindeer'.

Kevin Kline, 'Disclaimer'.

Cooper Koch, 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'.

Ewan McGregor, 'A Gentleman in Moscow'.

Andrew Scott, 'Ripley'.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2024/12/09/f65e383993435b956f88391a6b369619b2722fc6w.jpg Las actrices Sofía Vergara (d) y Liza Colón Zayas. (EFE)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE:

Liza Colón-Zayas, por 'The Bear'.

Hannah Einbinder, por 'Hacks'.

Dakota Fanning, por 'Ripley'.

Jessica Gunning, por 'Baby Reindeer'.

Allison Janney, por 'The Diplomat'.

Kali Reis, por 'True Detective: Night Country'.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2023/05/13/crop-w1220-h814-javier-bardem-la-sirenita-e13d96dd.jpg Javier Bardem y Diego Luna nominados al Globo de Oro a mejor actor de reparto en una serie. (EFE)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE:

Tadanobu Asano, por 'Shogun'.

Javier Bardem, por 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'.

Harrison Ford, por 'Shrinking'.

Jack Lowden, por 'Slow Horses'.

Diego Luna, por 'La máquina'.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, 'The Bear'.

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE UN MONÓLOGO:

Adam Sandler, por 'Love You'.

Ali Wong, por 'Single Lady'.

Jamie Foxx, por 'What Had Happened Was'.

Nikki Glaser, por 'Someday You'll Die'.

Ramy Youssef, por 'More Feelings'.

Seth Meyers. por 'Dad Man Walking'. EFE

