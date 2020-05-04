$!Muere la cantante Cady Groves, a los 30 años

La cantante country Cady Groves ha muerto a los 30 años por causas naturales después de varios meses batallando contra problemas de salud, tal y como ha confirmado su hermano.
"Cady Groves ha dejado este mundo. Los detalles son limitados ahora mismo, pero la familia está intentando recopilarlos y mantendrán a la gente informada", ha escrito en un mensaje su hermano Cody.
En un segundo mensaje y saliendo al paso de diversas especulaciones, ha explicado que en la autopsia no hay indicios de autolesiones ni ningún daño, por lo que murió de "causas naturales".
Ha añadido, asimismo, que Cady tuvo problemas médicos el pasado otoño que podrían haber reaparecido en las últimas semanas. "Por favor, respetad su nombre y a su familia", ha reclamado.
De acuerdo a la agencia Europa Press, la artista que era conocida principalmente por el hit 'This little girl', estaba trabajando en un próximo disco para publicar este año.
En el pasado, había tenido que afrontar la muerte de sus hermanos Casey y Kelly, que fallecieron en 2007 y 2014, respectivamente, a los 28 años en ambos casos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Week..6? Haven’t left my house but about 3 times and that was just to drive around in my car so I wouldn’t go insane. I don’t have a television, so I’ve had to REALLY just be alone with myself and my thoughts and fears and anxiety in my bedroom without anybody here in Nashville. Some days my mental health is AWFUL. I feel completely alone and scared and far from everyone I love and all I can do is keep myself busy and push through. Some days are better. I know that the way I feel isn’t special because we are ALL living through this separately, but together. It’s okay to be scared and to have days where you just cry and wear your hair in a bun and don’t change out of your pajamas. But it’s also okay to take it day by day-like I did today-and have hope. My heart is with you all. ❤️