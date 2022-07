Jennifer López cumple 53 años y lo celebra recién casada con Ben Affleck

Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to https://t.co/mX312FGcI5 to shop the video for some seriously sexy science for your best assets! #JLoBeauty https://t.co/MdOQxKy8xP pic.twitter.com/axyZN8igMz