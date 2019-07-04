$!¿Cuál es Jennifer Lopez?

La cantante Jennifer Lopez decidió celebrar su cumpleaños número 50 con una gira dedicada a su fans, con quienes en cada parada comparte de forma cercana.

Es en el marco del tour It’s My Party que la “Diva del Bronx” ha conocido a su “gemela”. Se trata de Connie Peña, una actriz de origen mexicano, quien vio cumplido su sueño de conocer a Jlo.

La imitadora publicó la fotografía del encuentro, que se produjo en Minessota, y la reacción de los internáutas fue de sorpresa, debido al gran parecido entre ambas, al punto de que Jennifer Lopez le dijo: Nos parecemos!

“¡Finalmente tuve la oportunidad de conocer a la Sra. Jennifer Lopez, la leyenda, mi icono y la mujer que me motivó e impactó mi vida de muchas maneras! Este día cambió mi vida. Había estado esperando tanto tiempo para que llegara este día. Nunca he estado tan nervioso en mi vida! Ha sido un año hasta la fecha en que le anuncié al mundo que le haría el primer homenaje a ella. Tenía un millón de preguntas y palabras en mi mente. Pregúntale a ella ese día, pero estando en su presencia, cara a cara, me puse tan nerviosa que ni siquiera pude hacerle una pregunta. Lo único que pude salir de mi boca fue agradecerle por ser quien es y por la gran motivación que ha tenido para mí y por cómo estoy trabajando realmente duro para llevarle el primer espectáculo de homenaje en su honor. Fue una gran bendición para ella, su reacción y su sonrisa para mí y el abrazo que nos dimos fue inolvidable. Al escucharla decirme que “nos parecemos”, ¡mi corazón se llenó de alegría!”, dice parte del mensaje con el que Connie compartió la fotografía de ambas.