$!Duffy sobre su desaparición mediática: 'Me violaron, secuestraron y drogaron'

Duffy, la cantante británica que triunfó en 2008 con 'Mercy', habló este martes por primera vez después de varios años en el anonimato sobre los motivos por los que desapareció de la vida publica: 'Fui violada y drogada y mantenida en cautividad durante varios días', dijo en Instagram.

'Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y sentí tan increíble poder hablar finalmente de ello. La verdad es que, y confíen en que estoy bien y segura ahora, fui violada, drogada y mantenida en cautividad durante varios días', dijo la autora del aclamado álbum 'Rockferry'.

Según Duffy,'la recuperación tomó tiempo', aunque 'no hay una forma ligera de decirlo'.

Si bien la cantante no especificó cuándo o dónde ocurrió el secuestro, ni si el culpable está detenido, sí que aseguró que es 'emocionante y liberador' poder compartir su experiencia.

'Muchos se han preguntado qué me pasó, dónde me perdí y el por qué', admitió en su publicación de Instagram.

Lo cierto es que Duffy arrasó en el mundo musical cuando en 2008 publicó su primer disco 'Rockferry', que contenía el éxito 'Mercy' y recibió aclamo de la crítica, que la vinculó con iconos contemporáneos como Adele y Amy Winehouse.

Después de un segundo álbum presentado en 2010, 'Endlessly', que no cosechó el éxito esperado, la artista se retiró de la vida pública durante toda la década y tan solo apareció como actriz de reparto en una película de 2015.

'Puedo contar en la última década los miles y miles de días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente. El sol ahora brilla', aseguró Duffy en su escrito de este martes.

'¿Por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos -explicó-. Me pregunté: ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?'.

De acuerdo con Duffy, en las próximas semanas publicará una entrevista en la que dará más detalles de lo acontecido y responderá a algunas preguntas.

'Me gustaría, si puedo', prometió.

'Respeten que este sea un movimiento para mí misma, y no quiero ninguna intrusión en mi familia. Por favor, necesito apoyo para hacer de esto una experiencia positiva', finalizó.