$!Representante de Jamaica se corona Miss Mundo 2019

La representante de Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh se coronó este sábado como la nueva Miss Mundo 2019, en una ceremonia que se celebró en Londres, Inglaterra.
Singh, de 23 años,
También resultó ganadora de la prueba de talento, competencia en la que demostró sus habilidades para el canto.
Singh nació en Montego Bay, capital de Jamaica, pero emigró a los Estados Unidos a los nueve años y se estableció en Florida. Asistió a la Universidad Estatal de Florida en Tallahassee, Florida, donde se graduó de psicología.
Las beldades de la India y Francia fueron seleccionadas como primera y segunda finalista, respectivamente.
Es la cuarta corona de Miss Mundo para Jamaica, país ubicado en el caribe.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My Jamaica, sweet Jamaica????we did it! Wah we seh? LIKKLE BUT WE TALLAWAH. My heart is filled with love and gratitude. Thank you so much for believing in me. You pushed me to believe in myself. I am not only honored but humbled to be the 69th Miss World. Thank you to my family and to my friends. The love and support you poured into me now allows me to pour into the world. My mother @jahrinebailey, I love you I love you I love you. I wish to become even half the woman you are. You are my strength, my number one supporter/cheerleader/fan and my absolute best friend. _____________________________________________________________ To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world - please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. It’s for you to truly understand that no matter where you’re from and the cards you’re dealt in life - your dreams are valid. You have a PURPOSE. _____________________________________________________________ To the @missjamaicaworld franchise, thank you for taking a chance on me and leading the way. I wouldn’t have accomplished my dream without your efforts. To @hon.oliviagrange, you held my hand and lifted my head up high. I could not have reached this far without you. To the @missworld franchise - I am willing and ready to do the work; to officially be the face that represents the core of Miss World - Beauty with a Purpose. _____________________________________________________________ And last but of course not least, thank you GOD. Thank you for allowing me to walk the path towards my purpose. My heart is full?????????? One Love.