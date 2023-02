Humorista dominicano, sospechoso de disparar a una persona en el metro de NY

WANTED-ASSAULT: On 1/28/23, at approx. 1:03AM, on a south 'N' train at Canal St & Bway @NYPD5PCT Manhattan. Marcos Cofresi shot a 34-yr-old male victim in the arm & torso. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously use https://t.co/TRPPY5AfKA Reward UP to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/zJOAxg1aut