$!Candidato a alcaldía de Nueva York arrestado en una protesta por George Floyd

Thank you so much for organizing today’s demonstration and for inviting me to participate, @iamrevkev!



George Floyd was murdered b/c he was a Black man. Period. If he looked like me, George would still be alive today. We will not let his death be in vain. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/vHDXAiPCxu pic.twitter.com/eteB02MBCf