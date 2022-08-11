Iran labels Bolton assassination plot accusation 'ridiculous'

Washington's allegation that a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) plotted to assassinate former United States national security advisor John Bolton is "ridiculous," Tehran said Thursday.



Iran warned against any action against Iranian nationals "on the pretext of these ridiculous accusations," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement.



The spokesman said the accusations are "unfounded" and a display of US "Iranophobia."



"Political aims are behind making such false and baseless claims," added Kanaani.



Kanaani stressed that Tehran has a "right to defend its government and nationals within the framework of the international regulations."

At the same time, Kanaani described Bolton, national security advisor under the Donald Trump administration, as "politically bankrupt and worthless."On Wednesday, the US justice department said it had charged a 45-year-old Iranian IRGC member named Shahram Poursafi with plotting Bolton's assassination, "likely in retaliation for the January 2020 death" of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani."Poursafi, working on behalf of the IRGC-QF, attempted to pay individuals in the United States $300,000 to carry out the murder in Washington, D.C. or Maryland," the US justice department said.Current national security advisor to President Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan, said in a statement that the government "will not waiver in protecting and defending all Americans against threats of violence and terrorism."