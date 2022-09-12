Todo lo que debes saber sobre la Tokyo Game Show 2022
La Tokyo Game Show 2022 llega el 15 de septiembre ¡Mira toda la información!
El 15 de septiembre se realizará la Tokyo Game Show 2022 en Japón. Serán 3 días con muchas novedades sobre el mundo del gaming y los videojuegos en una de las conferencias más importantes alrededor del mundo.
TGS 2022:
Se espera la presencia de varias marcas destacadas como Xbox, CAPCOM, Prime Gaming, Bandai Namco, Konami, Square Enix o SEGA entre tantas otras. Y el cronograma del evento ya entregó los días y horarios de cada panel.
JUEVES 15 DE SEPTIEMBRE
• Keynote
• Gamera Games
• Japan Esports Union
• BenQ Japan
• Microsoft
• Archosaur Games
• GREE
• Bandai Namco
• CAPCOM
VIERNES 16 DE SEPTIEMBRE
• Prime Gaming
• SOWN 2022
• 505 Games
• KOEI TECMO GAMES
• SEGA
• KONAMI
• Square Enix
• CAPCOM
SÁBADO 17 DE SEPTIEMBRE
• D3PUBLISHER
• DONUTS GAMES
• Qookka Entertainment
• GunHo Online Entertainment
• Happinet
• HoYoverse
• fingger
• LEVEL-5
• Aniplex
• Project Moon
DOMINGO 18 DE SEPTIEMBRE
• Japan Electronics College
• GungHo Online Entertainment
• 110 Industries
Puedes ver el TGS 2022 a través del canal oficial de YouTube del evento: