El mayor evento de Halloween de Broadway del año regresa a NY

“The Witches Are Back!” THIS WEEKEND on Sunday, October 23rd in #TimesSquare ?? ??I Put a Spell on You: ALIVE at Sony Hall Get your tickets at https://t.co/ra9WVDkfCm @bcefa#broadway #hocuspocus #hocuspocus2 #TimesSquare #NYC #iputaspellonyou #sandersonsisters pic.twitter.com/qQEqm8oGJc