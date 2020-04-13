$!Clare Waight Keller abandona la dirección creativa de Givenchy

La maison de moda francesa Givenchy y la diseñadora británica Clare Waight Keller anunciaron el fin del contrato de esta última como directora creativa de la casa, a la que llegó hace tres años.
El presidente del grupo LVMH, Sidney Toledano, a cuyo consorcio pertenece la marca, agradeció en un comunicado colgado en Instagram su contribución a este último capítulo de la firma, fundada en 1952 por el francés Hubert de Givenchy.
“Bajo su liderazgo creativo, y en gran colaboración con sus talleres y equipos, la ‘maison’ ha reconectado con sus valores fundadores y con su innato sentido de la elegancia”, dijo Toledano sin precisar quién ocupará el puesto.
The House of Givenchy and Clare Waight Keller announce the end of their collaboration. Givenchy wants to warmly thank Clare Waight Keller for her creative leadership, in contribution to our latest chapter Sidney Toledano, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, states: “I want to warmly thank Clare Waight Keller for her contribution to Givenchy's latest chapter. Under her creative leadership, and in great collaboration with its ateliers and teams, the Maison reconnected with the founding values of Hubert de Givenchy and his innate sense of elegance. I wish Clare all the best in her future endeavors.”
Keller, de 49 años, entró en Givenchy en 2017 como sustituta de Riccardo Tisci y colocó su nombre en los medios como diseñadora del vestido de novia de la ahora duquesa de Sussex Meghan Markle en su enlace con el príncipe Enrique de Inglaterra.
“Estoy deseando embarcarme en la próxima etapa. El amor y la creatividad siguen siendo ejes de lo que hago y de quien soy”, indicó también en Instagram esta última, quien, como primera mujer directora creativa de esa casa, dijo sentirse honrada de la oportunidad ofrecida.
From the heart ♥️ After three truly wonderful years, the time has come to close my chapter at Givenchy. As the first woman to be the Artistic Director of this legendary Maison, I feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to cherish its legacy and bring it new life. Focusing on a world based on Haute Couture has been one of the highlights of my professional journey. I have shared so many incredible moments with the brilliant Givenchy ateliers and design teams : your exceptional talent and dedication will forever remain in my memories. My heartfelt thanks go out to each of the unsung heroes and heroines behind the scenes, for their contribution from product to communications and retail, and every global team member, partner and supplier in between. Without all of you, I could not have brought my vision for Givenchy to life in such a beautiful way. I am now looking forward to embarking on the next episode. Love and creativity remain central to what I do, and who I am, as does a heartfelt belief in kindness, and the courage to be true to your art. See you soon, and most importantly, stay safe ❤️ Love, Clare