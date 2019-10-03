$!Demi Lovato se bautiza en el río Jordán en Israel

La cantante Demi Lovato informó mediante sus redes sociales un paso importante que ha dado en su vida: fue bautizada en las aguas del río Jordán en Israel, el mismo lugar donde fue bautizado Jesucristo, según la Biblia.

“Hay algo absolutamente mágico sobre Israel. Nunca he sentido tal sentido de espiritualidad o conexión con Dios... algo que me hace falta desde hace unos años”, escribió Lovato. “La espiritualidad es tan importante para mí....ser bautizada en el río Jordán - el mismo lugar donde Jesús fue bautizado - nunca me he sentido más renovada en mi vida”, agregó.

Se recuerda que la actriz que participó en la película “Camp Rock” junto a los Jonas Brothers lucha contra las adicciones y los problemas psicológicos desde el año 2010 y fue hospitalizada por primera vez a los 18 años, en ese entonces se informó de bulimia y autoflagelación.

No obstante, lo más fuerte ha sido el ingreso de urgencia a un hospital por culpa de una sobredosis de heroína en julio de 2018. La joven cantante con una voz privilegiada decidió interrumpir su carrera musical para dedicarse por entero a su salud mental.