$!Listado de los nominados en cine a la 77 edición de los Globos de Oro

-Anthony Hopkins (”The Two Popes”)

-Tom Hanks (”A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

-Brad Pitt (”Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”)

-Cate Blanchet (”Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)

-Eddie Murphy (”Dolemite Is My Name”)

-Leonardo DiCaprio (”Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”)

-Jonathan Pryce (”The Two Popes”)

-”Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”

-”Dolemite is my Name”

-”The Two Popes”

MEJOR GUION

-Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won (”Parasite”)

-Quentin Tarantino (”Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”)

-Noah Baumbach (”Marriage Story”)

-Anthony Mccarten (”The Two Popes”)

-Steven Zaillian (”The Irishman”)

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA (NO INGLESA)

-”Dolor y Gloria” (España)

-”Portrait de la jeune fille en feu” (Francia)

- “Parasite” (Corea del Sur)

-”Les Misérables” (Francia)

-”The Farewell” (EE.UU. en chino)

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

-”Frozen 2”

-”How to train your Dragon: The Hidden World”

-”The Lion King”

-”Missing Link”

-”Toy Story 4”

MEJOR MONTAJE

-”Little Women”

-”Joker”

-”Marriage Story”

-”1917”

-”Motherless Brooklyn”

MEJOR CANCIÓN

-”Beautiful Ghosts” — “Cats” -”I’m Gonna Love me Again” — “Rocketman”

-”Into the Unknown” — “Frozen 2” -”Spirit” — “The Lion King”

-”Stand up” — “Harriet”