Sean Penn: la industria del cine arruina a guionistas y actores desde hace mucho

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2023/05/19/sean-penn-en-cannes-efe-99488e8a.jpg

Cannes (France), 19/05/2023.- (L-R) Sean Penn, Jean-Stephane Sauvaire and Tye Sheridan attend the photocall for Black Flies during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2023. The festival runs from 16 to 27 May. (EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA)